In July 2022, the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.4% on a monthly basis and 7.9% on an annual basis (from +8, 0% of the previous month). Thus ISTAT according to which inflation on a trend basis remains high even though it is reduced by a tenth of a percentage point. “Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 3.8% to + 4.1% and that net of energy goods alone from + 4.2% to + 4.7% . On an annual basis, the prices of goods slow down (from + 11.3% to + 11.1%) while those of services accelerate (from + 3.4% to + 3.6%); therefore, the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods decreases (from -7.9 in June to -7.5 percentage points).

The prices of food goods, for home and personal care (from + 8.2% to + 9.1%) and those of products with high frequency of purchase (from + 8.4% to +8) accelerate. , 7%).

