Istat, Italy grows beyond expectations: in 2023 GDP up by 1.2%

Istat, Italian growth beats expectations: GDP will grow by 1.1% again in 2024

ItalyOnce again, beats growth expectations: in 2023 the Pil is expected to rise by’1,2%against the estimated +0.4%, while in 2024 the ascent is1,1%. This was revealed by Istat in the prospects for the Italian economy 2023-2024. To pay were the positive signals coming from the estimate of quarterly income statements of the first quarter of 2023 which led to an upward revision of the GDP estimate for 2023 by +0.8 percentage points, thus going from +0.4% to +1.2%.

READ ALSO: The economy slows down, pessimistic Italians: consumer and business confidence drops

READ ALSO: Istat, in Italy no one has children anymore. Less than 400,000 newborns is a record

In the forecast two-year period, the increase in GDP would be mainly supported by the contribution of internal question net of stocks. A figure that is up by 1.0 percentage points in 2023 and by 0.9 points in 2024. While the foreign demand net which goes from +0.3 to +0.2 points. In 2023, inventories should provide a marginal negative contribution -0.1 points, which would be followed by a zero one in 2024. According to Istat, the signals for the coming months suggest, despite the particularly positive start to the first quarter of 2023, a slowdown in economic activity later in the year.

Istat slows down foreign demand and trade with Germany and the USA

“In a context characterized by a slowdown in global demandexplains Istat in the report, with the economy of important trading partners such as Germany and the USA is expected to slow downa clear cut is expected deceleration of foreign trade, more accentuated for imports. The international scenario is still weighed down by the uncertainty linked to the times and outcomes of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, to the risks of financial instability and to a level of inflation that is still far from the objectives of the central banks”.

“In Italy, continues the statistical institute, the effects of monetary policies restrictive measures on domestic demand and the waning of the thrust of construction incentives will, however, be partially offset by the effects of the implementation of the measures envisaged by the Pnrrespecially on investments, and the slowdown in inflation on private demand”.

An additional risk factor could come from economic consequences, especially in the agricultural sector, of the recent wave of bad weather which hit Emilia Romagna with dramatic effects. The expected scenario is based on favorable hypotheses on the path of price reduction in the coming months and on the implementation of public investment plan planned for the two-year period.

Istat, slows inflation thanks to the drop in energy costs: +5.7% in 2023 and +2.6% in 2024. Unemployment drops to 7.9%

Subscribe to the newsletter

