MILANO – The positive trend continues for the Italian labor market. According to the data released today by Istat, in October the employed grew by 82 thousand units compared to the previous emse of 496 thousand units over October 2021. A growth driven by the increase in stable jobs, which grew by 117 thousand units, against a reduction of 17,000 fixed-term positions. As far as the gender figure is concerned, employed people rose for both men (+26,000) and women (56,000).

“In October 2022, the growth in employment recorded in September continued, due to the increase in permanent employees. Compared to October 2021, the increase is equal to almost 500,000 employees and is determined by the increase in employees who amount to around 18 million 250 thousand”, is Istat’s comment on the data.

The total unemployment rate, i.e. the number of people looking for a job out of the total workforce, fell to 7.8% (-0.1 points), and the youth rate fell to 23.9% (- 0.2 points). The inactivity rate decreases to 34.3% (-0.2 points). The employment rate instead rose to 60.5% in October compared to the previous month, the new high since 1977 after the record had already been updated in June and March.

However, the record is modest if we consider that our country stands out negatively in Europe precisely for its employment rate, with our country in last place in the standings.