MILANO – max slowdowninflation in May, down to 7.7% from 9.1% in the previous month, driven by the dynamics of energy prices, according to preliminary estimates by Istat. The rate thus reaches its lowest level in recent months, starting from May 2022, when at 6.8%. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index recorded a decrease of 0.3%. In the meantime, the upward tensions in the prices of unprocessed food goods continue, and core inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, registers “still a moderate acceleration” (from +6.3% to +6. 4%).

However, the slowdown in energy prices is partially offset by the trend in the shopping cart. The growth in the prices of food, home and personal care products remains stable on a trend basis at 12.7%, five percentage points higher than the inflation rate.

However, according to Istat, the dynamics of underlying inflation “seem to lose the momentum that had characterized the previous months”. The inflation acquired for 2023 is equal to +5.1% for the general index and +4.1% for the core component. “The slowdown in the inflation rate is primarily due to the annual deceleration of the prices of non-regulated energy goods (from +40.8% to +18.9%) and to the more marked decline in those of regulated energy (from -16.4% to -20.4%) and, to a lesser extent, by the contraction in the prices of processed food (from +15.5% to +15.3%), non-durable goods (from +7 .0% to +6.8%) and transport-related services (from +6.4% to +6.3%).These effects were only partially offset by the acceleration in unprocessed food prices (from +8.7% to +9.3%), tobacco (from +1.8% to +2.5%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +6.1% to + 6.3%)”, reads the note.

Furthermore, the text continues, “the growth on an annual basis in the prices of goods is attenuated (from +12.4% to +9.8%), while that relating to services is slightly accentuated (from +4.4% to + 4.5%), bringing the inflation differential between the services and goods sectors to -5.3 percentage points, from -8 in February”

Analyst expectations

Before the publication of the Istat data (which is provisional and will be consolidated in mid-April), the analysts of Unicredit they forecast a drop in the general index of almost one percentage point to 8.2%: estimate exceeded. The slowdown on a monthly basis was also higher than expected, given that the bank was forecasting a slight growth over January which was denied by the facts with -0.3%.

Also for the Eurozone the drop was slightly higher than expected. According to Eurostat estimates, the main figure (headline) reported a drop to 6.9% in March from 8.5% in February. Unicredit expected a 7%. Even in this case, however, the bulk of the decrease is due to the energy component. In fact, the Community statistics office reports that the highest annual rate in March was that of food products, alcohol and tobacco (15.4%, compared to 15.0% in February), followed by non-energy industrial goods (6, 6%, compared to 6.8% in February), services (5.0%, compared to 4.8% in February) and energy (-0.9%, compared to 13.7% in February) . If volatile items such as food, alcohol and tobacco are excluded, inflation in the Eurozone is in fact at 5.7%, up from 5.6% and in line with expectations.

It is precisely on this figure that the attention of investors and, above all, of the European Central Bank is concentrated: for the economists of the Italian bank, given that “core” inflation is hard to die, it is reasonable to expect further rate hikes from Christine Lagarde . The market is currently pricing in an increase of more than 20 points in May and a peak in rates above 3.5%. According to Unicredit, there will be three next increases (by 25 basis points each) in May, June and July to reach a peak of 3.75%