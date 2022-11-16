Istat slightly revises downwards the preliminary inflation estimates for the month of October, which nonetheless remain at prohibitive levels for the portfolios of Italian families: the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 3.4% on a monthly basis and of 11.8% on an annual basis (from +8.9% in the previous month). The preliminary estimate was +11.9% year-over-year and +3.5% month-on-month. In any case, it is the top since 1984.

The inflation acquired for 2022 is equal to +8.0% for the general index and +3.7% for the core component.

If we take the so-called “shopping cart”, to find an equal level we have to go even further back: it is necessary to go back to June 1983 (when they recorded a trend variation of +13.0%) to find an annual growth in prices higher than last month. This was noted by Istat, explaining that the prices of food, home and personal care goods accelerated from +10.9% to +12.6% and those of high-frequency purchase products from +8.4% % to +8.9%.

According to Istat, the strong acceleration of inflation on a trend basis is mainly due to the prices of energy goods (the growth of which passes from +44.5% in September to +71.1%) and regulated (from +47.7% to + 51.6%) both unregulated (from +41.2% to +79.4%), and to a lesser extent to the prices of food goods (from +11.4% to +13.1%), and processed ( from +11.4% to +13.3%) and unprocessed (from +11.0% to +12.9%), and Other goods (from +4.0% to +4.6%). On the other hand, the prices of recreational, cultural and personal care services slow down (from +5.7% in September to +5.2%).

For the National Union of Consumers, a “white Christmas” is expected with these price levels, and an invitation arrives to the government for “immediate interventions, such as detaxing the thirteenth month, giving a bonus of 600 euros to those who earn less than 35 thousand euros, by tripling Draghi’s bonus, zero VAT on electricity and gas bills for this fourth quarter. One cannot limit oneself to a distant cut in the tax wedge, however, as announced by Enterprise Minister Urso, intended only for two thirds to the worker”. Codacons accounts for families: a “record sting for Italians, considering the total consumption of a “typical” family, equal to +3,625 euros per year”, explains the president Carlo Rienzi. According to UNC calculations, “just for food and drinks, which are up 13.5% today, a family will pay an average of 761 euros more on an annual basis. A blow that rises to 1,038 euros for a couple with 2 children , 937 for a couple with 1 child. In the case of couples with 3 children, then, there is a record blow of 1,240 euros in twelve months”.