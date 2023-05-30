Istat, producer prices collapse: in April -4.8%, quarter -7.7%

Listen to the audio version of the article

In April, industrial production prices decreased by 4.8% on a monthly basis and by 1.5% on an annual basis (it was +3.7% in March). Istat affirms it. On the domestic market, prices decreased by 6.5% compared to March and by 3.5% on an annual basis (from +3% in the previous month). Excluding the energy sector, prices do not change in cyclical terms and record a slowing growth trend (+4.4%, from +6.5% in March). On the foreign market, prices decreased on a monthly basis by 0.1% (-0.2% for the euro area, stable for the non-euro area) and increased on an annual basis by 3.3% (+2.7% euro area, +3.7% non-euro area).

Again in April, construction production prices for “Residential and non-residential buildings” grew by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 0.3% on an annual basis (from +2.5% in March). The prices of “Roads and Railways” also grew by 0.2% on a monthly basis and recorded a tendential increase of 0.7% (it was +3.5% the previous month).

In the February-April 2023 quarter, Istat continues, compared to the previous quarter, industrial production prices decreased by 7.7% (-10% on the domestic market, zero change on the foreign market).

The data in detail

In April there were increases on an annual basis for almost all manufacturing sectors: the most marked concern the food, beverage and tobacco industries (+9.2% domestic market, +8.7% euro area, +9.4% non-euro area ), rubber and plastic products (+9.6% domestic market, +7.5% euro area, +4.3% non-euro area), textile, clothing, leather and accessories industries (+8.7% market internal) and computers and electronic and optical products (+13.0% in the non-euro area). Declines in all three markets were recorded for coke and refined petroleum products (-7.3% domestic market, -4.1% euro area, -11.3% non-euro area) and metallurgy and manufacturing of metal products (-4.4% domestic market, -8.8% euro area, -7.5% non-euro area).

On the domestic market, the downward trend in prices for mining activities (-44.5%) and the supply of electricity and gas (-21.4%) widened.

The comment of the Istat

«In April, the production prices of the industry – comments the Institute – mark the fourth consecutive cyclical decrease, moreover marked, and for the first time, after more than two years of growth, they decrease on an annual basis. The sharp falls on the domestic market in the prices of electricity and gas supplies contribute to the deflationary trend. Net of the energy component, prices are stationary on a monthly basis and grow on an annual basis by 4.2% (from +6.2% in March). In the manufacturing sector, prices for coke and refined petroleum products and metallurgy and metal products continued to decline on an annual basis and, with very few exceptions, slowdowns were recorded in the trend growth of prices for all other sectors, on all three target markets”. Finally, notes the Institute, “for construction, both buildings and roads, prices recorded moderate increases in the economic situation and a growth trend in further and marked deceleration”.