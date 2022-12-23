Home Business Istat: producer prices up +2.6% m/m and +29.4% y/y
Business

Istat: producer prices up +2.6% m/m and +29.4% y/y

by admin
Istat: producer prices up +2.6% m/m and +29.4% y/y

After the cyclical downturn and the clear slowdown in growth trend in October, in November industrial producer prices returned to growth on a monthly basis and to accelerate on an annual basis, driven in particular by increases in gas supply prices on the domestic market .

According to Istat, industrial production prices increase by 2.6% on a monthly basis and by 29.4% on an annual basis (it was +27.7% in October). On the domestic market, prices grew by 3.3% compared to October and by 35.7% on an annual basis (from +33.2% in the previous month). Net of the energy sector, prices remain stable compared to the previous month and show a tendential increase of 11.9%.

Net of the energy component, the trend growth in prices slows down both on the domestic and foreign markets.

See also  Omicron still sends the stock exchanges in red, eyes fixed on oil on the day of Opec +

You may also like

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Freed After Posting $250M Bond...

Mps: maximum salary cap for executives of 240,000...

Foreign-funded enterprises: The central economic work conference released...

Emerging Markets Debt. The rescue in 2023?

Cryptocurrency tycoon Bankman-Fried was granted $250 million bond...

FOL Trading USA: episode dated 12.22.2022

Li Keqiang presided over the National Standing Committee:...

Cryptocurrency tycoon Bankman-Fried was granted $250 million bond...

Wall Street: futures down slightly, Micron -3.5% post...

Tesla stock sell-off intensifies, hits lowest level in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy