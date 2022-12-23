After the cyclical downturn and the clear slowdown in growth trend in October, in November industrial producer prices returned to growth on a monthly basis and to accelerate on an annual basis, driven in particular by increases in gas supply prices on the domestic market .

According to Istat, industrial production prices increase by 2.6% on a monthly basis and by 29.4% on an annual basis (it was +27.7% in October). On the domestic market, prices grew by 3.3% compared to October and by 35.7% on an annual basis (from +33.2% in the previous month). Net of the energy sector, prices remain stable compared to the previous month and show a tendential increase of 11.9%.

Net of the energy component, the trend growth in prices slows down both on the domestic and foreign markets.