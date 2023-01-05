Home Business Istat: Public administrations net debt in relation to GDP down by 4.7%
In the third quarter of 2022, the net debt of public administrations as a ratio to GDP was -4.7% (-6.2% in the same quarter of 2021). LO announces Istat according to which the primary balance of the PAs (debt net of interest expense) was negative, with an impact on GDP of -0.7% (-2.8% in the third quarter of 2021).

The current balance of public administrations was also negative, with an impact on GDP of -0.3% (-1.4% in the third quarter of 2021).

