Istat raises the growth estimate for this year, then the slowdown in 2024

Growth slightly above government expectations for this year, slightly below next year. Istat has released the forecasts on the Italian economy for the two-year period 2023-2034 and estimates a positive trend “albeit slower than 2022” with +1.2% this year and +1.1% next. If we take the Def fired in April by Minister Giorgetti, the government forecast is for programmatic growth of 1% in 2023, to then mark +1.5% next year.

“Despite the particularly positive start, the signs for the next few months suggest a slowdown in economic activity in the rest of the year”, warns the Institute however. The deceleration of foreign trade, the uncertainty about the war in Ukraine, but also the “additional risk factor” that could come from the economic consequences, especially on the agricultural sector, of theflood in Emilia Romagna.

The Statistical Institute ascribes to the internal question net of inventories, the driving force of the economy (+1% and +0.9% respectively), while the support of net foreign demand would be more limited (+0.3 and +0.2 percentage points).

In an international scenario that “remains characterized by declining global demand, high uncertainty and less favorable financial conditions for households and businesses”, Istat sees the consume of households increasing in 2023 (+0.5%), and strengthening the following year (+1.1%), “thanks to the further reduction in inflation associated with a gradual recovery of wages and the improvement of the market of labour. Investments will maintain high growth rates, compared to the other components: 3.0% in 2023 and 2.0% in 2024, decelerating compared to the previous two years”, says the report.

Precisely with regard to theinflationaccording to Istat, “the recovery path” of prices, “favored by the drop in the prices of energy goods and by the restrictive policies implemented by the central banks, will be reflected in a reduction in the dynamics of the spending deflator of resident households both in the year electricity (+5.7%) and, to a greater extent, in 2024 (+2.6%)”.

Coming instead to the job marketemployment “will show growth in line with that of GDP (+1.2% in 2023 and +1% in 2024). The improvement in employment will be accompanied by a drop in the unemployment rate which will drop to 7.9 % this year and 7.7% the following year.”

? The forecast scenario is based on favorable hypotheses on the path of price reduction in the coming months and on the implementation of the public investment plan programmed for the two-year period.