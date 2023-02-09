Istat, retail sales are up +4.6%, but you spend more and buy less

L’State reveals that last December 2022 there was a cyclical drop in retail sales (-0.2% by value and -0.7% by volume). While the sales of goods food products had a slight increase in value (+0.1%) and decreased in volume (-0.6%). Those of non-food goods decreased both in value and in volume (respectively -0.4% and -0.8%).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, in economic terms, retail sales grew in value (+0.4%) and decreased in volume (-1.8%). Sales of food goods are up in value (+0.7%) and down in volume (-2.6%) as are those of non-food goods (+0.2% in value and -1.2% in volume).

On a trend basis, in December 2022, retail sales increased by 3.4% in value and recorded a decrease in volume (-4.4%). A similar trend characterizes both the sales of food goods (+5.8% in value and -6.6% in volume), and the sales of non-food goods (+1.7% in value and -3.1% respectively by volume). (continued)

Istat, among non-food goods, growth for perfumery products soars +8.4%

With regard to non-food goods, writes Istat, there are positive trend changes for all product groups with the exception of IT, telecommunications and telephony equipment (-1.8%) and Pharmaceutical products (-2.7%). The increase the largest concerns Perfumery productspersonal care (+8.4%).

As compared to December 2021the value of retail sales is growing, albeit in a differentiated way, for all forms of sale: large-scale distribution (+6.5%), companies operating on small surfaces (+0.8%), sales outside shops (+1.2% ) and electronic commerce (+0.3%).

Overall in 2022, comments Istat, retail sales in value grow compared to the previous year (+4.6%) in both product sectors while volumes decrease (-0.8%) due to the drop in food goods (-4.2%) not offset by the increase in non-food products (+1.9%). All quarters of last year saw cyclical increases in the overall value of sales, associated with a decrease in related volumes

