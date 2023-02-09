Home Business Istat, retail sales are growing, but you spend more and buy less
Istat, retail sales are growing, but you spend more and buy less

Istat, retail sales are growing, but you spend more and buy less

Istat, retail sales are up +4.6%, but you spend more and buy less

L’State reveals that last December 2022 there was a cyclical drop in retail sales (-0.2% by value and -0.7% by volume). While the sales of goods food products had a slight increase in value (+0.1%) and decreased in volume (-0.6%). Those of non-food goods decreased both in value and in volume (respectively -0.4% and -0.8%).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, in economic terms, retail sales grew in value (+0.4%) and decreased in volume (-1.8%). Sales of food goods are up in value (+0.7%) and down in volume (-2.6%) as are those of non-food goods (+0.2% in value and -1.2% in volume).

On a trend basis, in December 2022, retail sales increased by 3.4% in value and recorded a decrease in volume (-4.4%). A similar trend characterizes both the sales of food goods (+5.8% in value and -6.6% in volume), and the sales of non-food goods (+1.7% in value and -3.1% respectively by volume). (continued)

Istat, among non-food goods, growth for perfumery products soars +8.4%

With regard to non-food goods, writes Istat, there are positive trend changes for all product groups with the exception of IT, telecommunications and telephony equipment (-1.8%) and Pharmaceutical products (-2.7%). The increase the largest concerns Perfumery productspersonal care (+8.4%).

As compared to December 2021the value of retail sales is growing, albeit in a differentiated way, for all forms of sale: large-scale distribution (+6.5%), companies operating on small surfaces (+0.8%), sales outside shops (+1.2% ) and electronic commerce (+0.3%).

Overall in 2022, comments Istat, retail sales in value grow compared to the previous year (+4.6%) in both product sectors while volumes decrease (-0.8%) due to the drop in food goods (-4.2%) not offset by the increase in non-food products (+1.9%). All quarters of last year saw cyclical increases in the overall value of sales, associated with a decrease in related volumes

