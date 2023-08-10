Home » Istat, slows down inflation: in July it is +5.9%. What the data says
Istat, slows down inflation: in July it is +5.9%. What the data says

Istat, slows down inflation: in July it is +5.9%. What the data says

Inflation falls below the 6% threshold in July for the first time since April 2022. The final data released by Istat revises the preliminary estimate slightly downwards and confirms that the consumer price index remained unchanged last month on a cyclical basis and rose by 5.9% on a year-on-year basis. «The dynamics of inflation, still strongly influenced by the evolution of the prices of energy goods», explains the statistical institute, «also reflects the slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of processed food products (which however remain at relatively incurred) and services”. In addition, core inflation slowed down, reaching +5.2% in July. Lastly, for the fifth consecutive month, the tendential dynamics of the “shopping cart” dropped to +10.2% in July.

The phase of slowdown in inflation, explains Istat, takes place “in a framework of price stability at the economic level”. The inflation acquired for 2023 remains stable at +5.6% for the general index, while it stands at +5.1% for the core component. The harmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) decreased by 1.6% on a monthly basis and increased by 6.3% on an annual basis (decelerating from +6.7% in June); the preliminary estimate was +6.4%. The national consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar households (Foi), net of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.1% on a monthly basis and 5.7% on an annual basis. The deceleration of the inflation rate is due in the first instance, explains the institute, to the slowdown in the trend growth of the prices of services relating to transport (from +4.7% to +2.4%), of non-regulated energy goods ( from +8.4% to +7.0%), of processed foodstuffs (from +11.5% to +10.5%) and, to a lesser extent, of other goods (from +4.8% to +4.5%) and the widening of the decrease on an annual basis of regulated energy (from -29.0% to -30.3%). “The dynamics of inflation, still strongly influenced by the evolution of the prices of energy goods, also reflects the slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of processed food products, which nonetheless remain at a relatively sustained growth rate, and of services”, explains l ‘Istat.

