Istat, strong recovery in travel in 2022. More than 143% those abroad

A strong recovery but not enough to return to pre-pandemic levels. Tourism in 2022 saw overnight trips grow (+31.6% compared to 2021) rising to 54.8 million and getting closer to the values ​​of 2019 but there is a 23% gap to recover. The number of nights traveling is close to 347 million (+23.3% on 2021) and -15% on 2019. As regards travel abroad, thanks to the progressive easing of health restrictions, they mark a +143% equal to 48 million more nights but another 37% needs to be recovered to exceed the 2019 figure. Even travel to Italy, with the exploit of arrivals from the USA from July onwards, is growing again (+18.3% on 2021, 17.6 million nights recovered), albeit about 19% lower than in 2019. This is what the report «Travel and holidays in Italy and abroad – Year 2022» released by Istat reveals, highlighting the recovery holidays of 4 or more nights are almost total, returning to 2019 levels, while shorter holidays (1-3 nights) are still far from the pre-pandemic situation (-26%). People who took at least one holiday between July and September rose to 35.7%, against 33.9% in 2021 and 37.8% in 2019. Short holidays, on the other hand, despite registering a significant increase (+47 % of trips, +56% of nights on 2021) remain 26% less than those recorded in 2019. The gap between holiday nights in 2022 and 2019 drops to 49.4 million (-12.9%).

Summer 2022 between high prices and short-term rentals

The price increases brought about by high energy weigh on the duration of the holidays and so there has been a reduction of the days to 6.5 nights against 6.9% in 2021. With a domino effect, the average duration of the trip drops to 6.3 days against 6.8 of the previous year. The excursions in 2022 were 46.8 million (+29.3%) and are once again widespread throughout the year, with a slight prevalence in the spring period (26.9%). There are just over 21 million people leaving for a summer holiday, up 5% on the previous year and the greatest increase is recorded for tourists aged 55-64 (+18.2%) and for residents in the North -east (+10.3%) which however have not yet reached the levels of summer 2019 (-21.5%), as is the case instead for the North-west, the Center and the South, stable compared to 2021. Holidaymakers residents of the Islands, on the other hand, decreased by 24.6% in the summer of 2022 and returned below pre-pandemic levels. Overall, tourists who leave for vacation between July and September are 6.8% less than in 2019. Summer trips are on average longer than those of the other quarters (8.5 nights) and longer than in summer of 2021 (8.1 nights). Long holidays are 73.7% of summer trips, a share similar to the summer of 2021 (72.2%) and 2019 (72.6%). Almost half of long holidays (47.9%) last

less than a week. Beach holidays continue to be the residents’ favorite (52.5% of total holidays) and for the second consecutive year there is a preference for abroad. As for city holidays, compared to 2019 the amount of beach holidays in Italy recovered almost completely (-6.7%), while abroad the recovery was lower (-15.8%) and only during the summer months (July-September) the pre-pandemic levels are reached again. Holidays in the mountains and in the countryside remain stable on 2021 and are respectively 24.5% and 14.1% of total holidays. As far as tourist hospitality is concerned, the preferred formula by Italians is that of private accommodation (53.7% and 62% in terms of overnight stays), especially in Italy. The short-term rental formula is chosen above all in the case of long holidays and prevails in the South for almost two thirds of trips and in Central Italy (57.6%) above all in the homes of relatives and friends and rental accommodation/bed & breakfasts. When traveling abroad there is a sort of balance between hotels and private homes.

Travel abroad doubles

Tourist trips to EU countries are increasing (+117%), but above all those

towards non-EU European countries and the rest of the world, more than three times higher than in 2021. It follows that, in 2022, while the domestic connotation of travel will continue to prevail (80.3% of trips have as destination an Italian location), the share of stays across the border rises to 19.7% (it was 10.7% in 2021, 9.1% in 2020) gradually approaching pre-Covid levels (23.9% in 2019). In particular, in the summer quarter, residents reserve 20.6% of their holidays for foreign destinations (24.3% if long), an increase compared to 2021 by over 11 percentage points (almost 14 percentage points for long holidays) and close to that of 2019.

Establish business travel

Only 6.9% of trips are made for work reasons (3.8 million), with no substantial changes in terms of trips and nights compared to 2021. Work trips therefore show no signs of recovery, settling at around half of those recorded in 2019, with a shorter average duration than in 2021 (3.8 nights, more than one night less). Business meetings are the most frequent motivations (17.1%), followed by congresses, conventions and seminars (16.1%) and representation, installation or sales activities (9.7%).