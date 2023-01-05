Home Business Istat: tax burden equal to 42.7% in the third quarter
Business

Istat: tax burden equal to 42.7% in the third quarter

by admin

In the third quarter of 2022, the tax burden was 42.7%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.

This was announced by Istat according to which the disposable income of consumer families increased in nominal terms by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter, while final consumption grew by 4.1%.

The propensity to save of consumer households is estimated at 7.1%, down by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. The purchasing power of households, held back by the growth in prices (+1.6% the growth of the implicit deflator of household final consumption), nevertheless grew by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter.

