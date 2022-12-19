Our country can manage to overcome the shoals of the economic crisis, the demographic winter, the decline, according to Professor Gian Carlo Blangiardo, president of Istat, on the condition, however, that we roll up our sleeves «and make choices of responsibility and common sense», he explains in an interview with La Stampa. «Perhaps it won’t be a sparkling Italy like at the time of the “Milan to drink”, but it is still a country that has been able to react well, and let’s say better than others, to the health and economic effects of a serious pandemic», adds Blangiardo . “It is true – he notes – that the average age is more advanced, but the cycles, let’s call them of vitality, have moved forward”.

But at what point is our country in terms of births? It is always Istat that takes the picture of Italy. And the data is worrying: the birth rate is at an all-time low and the trend needs to be reversed.

Birth data

In 2021, the births of the resident population in Italy were 400,249, approximately 4,500 fewer than in 2020 (-1.1%). Istat affirms this in its report on the birth rate and fertility for 2021, underlining also in 2022 there is a new downwards overcoming of the falling birth rate record. According to provisional data for January-September, births are in fact around 6,000 fewer than in the same period of 2021. Compared to 2008, births have instead decreased by 176,410 units (-30.6%). This decrease is almost entirely attributable to births from both Italian parents (314,371 in 2021, almost 166,000 fewer than in 2008), explains Istat.

Fewer and fewer women of age to have children

This is a significant phenomenon, partly due to the structural effects induced by the significant changes in the female population of childbearing age, conventionally set between 15 and 49, explains Istat. In this segment of the population, Italian women are in fact less and less numerous: on the one hand, the so-called baby-boomers (i.e. women born between the second half of the 1960s and the first half of the 1970s) have almost completely exited the reproductive phase ; on the other hand, the younger generations are less and less consistent. In fact, the latter discount the effect of the so-called baby-bust, i.e. the phase of sharp drop in fertility in the twenty years 1976-1995 which led to an all-time low of 1.19 children per woman in 1995. Starting from the 2000s, the he contribution of immigration, with the entry of a young population – often deriving from family reunifications favored by massive regularizations – has partially contained the effects of the baby-bust, underlines Istat. But the positive contribution of immigration is slowly losing effectiveness as the age profile of the resident foreign population also ages. Overall, births within marriage are decreasing above all, equal to 240,428, almost 20,000 less than in 2020 and 223,000 less than in 2008 (-48.2%). This is primarily due to the sharp decline in weddings, which lasted until 2014 (with 189,765 events compared to 246,613 in 2008) and then continued with a fluctuating trend. To this it should be added that in 2020 the pandemic led many people to postpone or give up weddings to the point that the number of weddings almost halved (-47.4%).