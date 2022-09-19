Listen to the audio version of the article

The house flies. According to preliminary estimates by Istat, in the second quarter of 2022, the price index of homes purchased by families, for housing or investment, increased by 2.3% compared to the previous quarter and by 5.2% compared to the same period of 2021 (it was + 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022). An increase attributable, above all, to the dragging effect of the values ​​of new homes which grew by 12.1% (in sharp acceleration compared to + 5% in the first quarter). The new one, therefore, drags the built which stood at + 3.8% (slightly slowing down from + 4.4% in the previous quarter).

These trends confirm the persistent and lively growth in sales volumes that the Real Estate Market Observatory of the Revenue Agency (OMI) had already detected last Thursday: + 8.6% the trend increase recorded in the second quarter of 2022 for the residential sector, after + 12% in the previous quarter.

Even on a cyclical basis, the increase in the house price index (+ 2.3%) is attributable to both the prices of new houses, which grew by 6.8%, and those of existing ones (+1.4 per cent). .

In the North-West, in the North-East and in the South and Islands, the trend rates continue to be positive and accelerating compared to the previous quarter. In the center, growth slows down slightly. The most consistent flare-up is in Milan, where prices increase, on an annual basis, by 8.3%, an acceleration compared to the previous quarter (it was + 6.4%) and with a surge in prices for new homes ( +16.9 percent). Rome follows where there is a trend increase of + 4.8% (it was + 3.3% in the previous quarter). Only in Turin is growth more contained and equal to 1%, decelerating from + 3.8% in the previous quarter.

“The trend growth in house prices is confirmed and accelerates – writes Istat – for three years now, with those of new houses that record the highest growth rate since the historical series of the index of rpezzi is available of housing (+12.1 per cent). Pending the data for the third quarter, this price dynamic, together with the renewed liveliness of volumes sold (+ 8.6%), shows a residential real estate market that is still expanding between April and June of this year, despite international tensions. and the difficulties deriving from high inflation ”.