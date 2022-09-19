Home Business Istat, the price of housing increased by 2.3% in the second quarter. In the year + 5.2%
Istat, the price of housing increased by 2.3% in the second quarter. In the year + 5.2%

In the second quarter of 2022, according to preliminary estimates, the index of house prices (IPAB) purchased by households, for housing or investment purposes, increased by 2.3% compared to the previous quarter and by 5.2% compared to the same period of 2021 (it was + 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022). Istat announces it, commenting that “in the second quarter the trend growth in house prices that has been underway for three years is confirmed and accelerated, with those of new houses recording the highest growth rate since the historical series of ‘IPAB’. The trend increase in house prices is attributable, in fact, in particular, to those of new houses which grew by 12.1% (in sharp acceleration compared to + 5% in the first quarter); The prices of existing homes are also growing (+ 3.8%, a slight slowdown from + 4.4% in the previous quarter). These trends are manifested in a context of persistent and lively growth in sales volumes (+ 8.6% the trend increase recorded in the second quarter of 2022 by the Real Estate Market Observatory of the Revenue Agency for the residential sector, after + 12% of the previous quarter). Even on a cyclical basis, the increase in the IPAB (+ 2.3%) is attributable to both the prices of new homes, which grew by 6.8%, and those of existing ones, which increased by 1.4%. The IPAB acquired rate of change for 2022 is + 4.4% (+ 3.6% for existing homes, + 8.3% for new ones)

Istat reports that in all geographical areas there is an increase in house prices both on an economic and annual basis. In the North-West, in the North-East and in the South and Islands, the trend rates continue to be positive and accelerating compared to the previous quarter (respectively from + 4.8% to + 5.5%; from + 5.4% to + 6.8% and from + 3.1% to + 4.5%). In the Center, price growth slowed down slightly (from + 4.5% to + 4%). House prices are on the rise in all cities for which the IPAB is issued. In Milan, on an annual basis, they increased by 8.3%, an acceleration compared to the previous quarter (it was + 6.4%) with a surge in prices for new homes (+ 16.9%). Rome follows where there is a trend increase of + 4.8% (it was + 3.3% in the previous quarter). Only in Turin is growth more contained and equal to 1%, decelerating from + 3.8% in the previous quarter. “Pending the third quarter data, this price dynamics, together with the renewed liveliness of volumes sold (+ 8.6%), shows a residential real estate market that is still expanding between April and June of this year, despite the tensions. and the difficulties deriving from high inflation “, comments the institute

