Istat, the Superbonus hits the deficit: in 2022 it will rise and rise to 8%
Istat, the Superbonus hits the deficit: in 2022 it will rise and rise to 8%

Istat, the Superbonus hits the deficit: in 2022 it will rise and rise to 8%

Lombardy, the recovery in construction continues

Istat, no jolt for GDP: estimated to rise by 3.7%

The impact of tax credits, from Superbonus, increases the Italian deficit in 2022. According to the new estimates published by Istat, the figure rises to8% of the Pilthus exceeding the objective indicated by the Meloni government in the update note to Def revised and supplemented in November which gave the deficit to 5,6%. And this happened because debt, an improvement on the 9% recorded in 2021, was revised following the change introduced in accounting treatment of tax creditswhich led to a pejorative revision in the deficit-GDP ratio for the years 2020 and 2021 down by 0.2% and 1.8%.

In the 2020 il deficit he therefore stood at the 9,7% of GDP, from 9.5% estimated last September, and in 2021 net borrowing was adjusted to 9%, from 7.2% previously expected. In absolute value, debt for 2022 is equal to 153.447 billion euro, down by approximately 7.8 billion compared to the previous year. However, this is a level of deficit much higher than that which would have been generated by a growth of Pil certified today by Istat al 3,7%a “strong growth” but lower than in 2021 e lower than 3.9% from the preliminary estimates.

