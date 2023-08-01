Istat: unemployment rate drops to 7.4% in June, young people to 21.3%

Listen to the audio version of the article

In June, compared to the previous month, the increase in the employed is associated with the decrease in the unemployed and inactive. Employment grew by 0.3%, equal to +82 thousand units for men and women, for all age groups and for employees, decreasing only among the self-employed. The employment rate rises to 61.5% (+0.2 points). The number of people looking for work, compared to May, decreased by 2.3%, equal to -44 thousand units for men and women and for all age groups. The total unemployment rate drops to 7.4% (-0.2 points), the youth rate to 21.3% (-0.4 points). Istat communicates it.

Inactive people between the ages of 15 and 64 drop by 0.3%

Employment growth continues and the number of employed rises to 23.590 million; while compared to June 2022, there are 385 thousand more employed people, due to the increase in permanent and self-employed employees which more than offset the decrease in temporary employees. The number of inactive people between the ages of 15 and 64 dropped by 0.3%, equal to -43 thousand units for both sexes and among the over 24s, remaining substantially stable among the younger ones. The inactivity rate drops to 33.5% (-0.1 point). The increase in the number of employed persons can also be observed by comparing the second quarter of 2023 with the first (+0.6%, equal to +147 thousand units).

Increase in employment, who is involved

The growth in employment, observed in the quarterly comparison, is associated with the decrease in job seekers (-4%, equal to -80 thousand units) and inactive (-0.5%, equal to -60 thousand units) . The increase in employment involves men, women and all age groups, with the exception of the 35-49 year olds due to the negative demographic dynamics; the employment rate, which overall is up by 1.1 percentage points, also rises in this age group (+0.7 points) because the decrease in the number of employed people aged 35-49 is less marked than that of the corresponding population overall. Compared to June 2022, both the number of job seekers decreased (-8.7%, equal to -178 thousand units) and the number of inactive people between the ages of 15 and 64 (-2.2%, equal to – 280 thousand).