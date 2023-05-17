Istituto Piepoli: Livio Gigliuto new Executive President

The board of directors of Istituto Piepoli, an Italian capital institution, leader in public opinion research and marketing with more than sixty years of history, has appointed Livio Gigliuto as new Executive Chairman. Sociologist, author of numerous essays on public opinion, marketing and communication, Gigliuto is also General Manager of Digital Italy Foundation.

Sociologist, Vice President and Head of Marketing of Istituto Piepoli SpA, author of “How to promote the city. Strategies and effective marketing actions of the territory” (FrancoAngeli, 2015), of “Di corsa. Of course” (Malcor D’ Edizione, 2017) together with Fabio Pagliara, of “L’Italia che comunica in digitale” (Bonanno, 2019), of “L’Opinione degli Italiani nel primo ventennio degli anni 2000” (FrancoAngeli, 2020 ) together with Nicola Piepoli, of ′′ Italy communicating digitally, 2021 edition ′′ (Fahrenheit 451, 2021) and numerous essays on marketing and public opinion.

President of the Opinio Italy Consortium

Director of the National Observatory on Digital Communication. Vice-President of the Sportcity Foundation. Board member of the Italia Digitale Foundation. Professor of communication and market research in numerous masters, he teaches public communication & social networks at the SNA, National School of Administration. He comments and analyzes the results of public opinion research on the main national means of communication. Consultant for numerous companies and public bodies. From 2013 to 2018 he led the Marketing of the Territory of the Municipality of Catania.