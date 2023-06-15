Isybank: Intesa Sanpaolo’s new digital bank revolutionizes mobile banking

Intesa Sanpaolo lift the veil on Isybank, the group’s innovative digital bank envisaged in the 2022-2025 Business Plan. The presentation of the new entity took place in Milan at Gioia 22, the modern skyscraper in Porta Nuova which houses the operational headquarters of Isybank and other divisions of the group.

Isybank was created for the 4 million Intesa Sanpaolo customers who already prefer the digital use of banking services and mobile banking, avoiding branches. The goal is to enter the fintech sector, transforming the bank from incumbent to challenger. At the helm of the new digital reality we find the managing director Antonio Valitutti and the president Mario Boselli.

For the development and growth of Isybank, the business plan provides for investments of 650 million euro. In 2022, 128 million euros were invested, while a further 152 million are expected for 2023, with a significant impact on the technological infrastructure of the entire Group and the operational start-up in 2024 with a high number of customers. Currently, 400 specialists are already engaged in the new digital bank. In summary, the banking group has planned a 5 billion euro investment program for technology and growth, involving 4,000 Intesa Sanpaolo people in professional reconversions and the hiring of specific profiles, including around 2,000 IT experts.