“IT budgets have decoupled from economic growth”

Many big hardware vendors — like their competitor Hewlett Packard Enterprise — feel that companies have no real interest in running hardware themselves, and that’s why the business is shifting toward services. Does that look similar to Cisco?

Definitive. In Germany, companies still have a relatively large number of well-trained in-house IT specialists who are capable of maintaining operations. In other countries, for example Great Britain, it is different. There, the wave of going more to so-called managed services started much earlier. But IT is now critical to our customers’ core business. This means that IT resources must be used more intensively, for example in the digitization of production and end products. So you have to relieve the companies in other areas, for example by removing the complexity of operating the networks. That’s why we’re also seeing a trend towards managed services among German customers.

