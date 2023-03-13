Home Business “It can escalate quickly”
In addition, US Treasury Secretary Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell are confronted with another phenomenon this time – the rise of social networks. They already existed in 2008, but they weren’t as opinion-forming. Especially on Twitter, the mood boiled over the weekend. Jason Calacanis, a prominent US investor and confidant of Tesla boss Elon Musk, was accused of deliberately provoking further bank runs with scaremongering. “You should be deeply frightened,” Calacanis warned his followers. And asked von Yellen to appear in front of the television cameras on Monday and guarantee the deposits up to a sum of ten million dollars. On the other hand, a “spiral into chaos” threatens.

Also read: Silicon Valley Bank crashed because it wanted to minimize risk – panicked customers did the rest

He was promptly reminded via Twitter that in the summer he had demanded that US President Joe Biden withdraw the billion-dollar waiver he had been pushing for part of the student debt. That is absurd. Those affected should rather look for another job and thus pay off their debts, Calacanis had thundered at the time.

