“It cannot be the case that Temu or Shein have significant competitive advantages”

Today’s guest in the boss interview is 1.80 meters tall – and although not noticeably short for an entrepreneur, it is still too short for a career as a professional volleyball player. He definitely aspired to that in his youth. Because he was smaller than the others, he always had to be a little bit better: accept faster, jump higher, attack more powerfully. That shaped him. Also for your later career as a founder.

While he was studying computer science in Munich, Dirk Hoerig tried his hand at a start-up – unfortunately together with someone who one day disappeared with all of the venture capital. Nevertheless, he later tried to be a founder again. And this time quite successfully.

His company Commercetools, a software provider for online trading, is one of the highest valued start-ups in Germany at $1.9 billion. By the way, he met his colleague at Commercetools while playing volleyball.

Dirk Hoerig tells Varinia Bernau what you can learn from volleyball when it comes to entrepreneurship, how to deal with setbacks – and find the right co-founder. He also explains how our shopping behavior is changing, why he is now expanding to China of all places – and how companies should deal with competitors like Shein and Temu.

