It doesn’t get any greener at the car company. Or?

Business

by admin
So was that the end of Audi’s eco-course? Does Döllner have the task of rowing back on the combustion engine phase-out, giving its developers of petrol and diesel engines more time and budget and letting Audi shine again with old virtues – sportiness, horsepower, status?

Also read: Audi’s new boss Gernot Döllner has so far largely stayed away from the limelight. Who is the man?

The new boss has not yet commented on his strategy. But there is little to suggest that he will completely turn back Duesmann’s green wheel. Because the “Vorsprung durch Technik” that Audi has been claiming for itself for 52 years now, for a German premium brand, lies more than ever in an ecological pioneering role: if Chinese electric cars today are often just as advanced as the models from Ingolstadt, then it will stay Audi just the green joker to differentiate yourself. In other words: being a leader in terms of the raw materials used, production, electricity consumption and recycling. It is precisely in these areas that Chinese competitors such as BYD and Nio or US manufacturers such as Tesla often still have difficulties.

