“It doesn’t sound like the CDU to me, it sounds like the GDR,” says Lindner

Dhe outgoing president of the family business, Reinhold von Eben-Worlée, makes no effort to hide his disappointment and annoyance at the short-notice cancellations: “We family business would have been happy if we had an open word with the Federal Chancellor and the Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection could have changed,” says von Eben-Worlée. “Unfortunately, we are denied that.”

Two of the three most prominent representatives of the traffic light government transferred the family entrepreneurs at their association day in Berlin at short notice: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) did not make it because of a delayed return flight from Portugal and then Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) also had his speech deleted because he prefers to go to a public appointment with the chancellor on the island of Rügen to talk about the planned liquefied gas terminal.

However, the climate protection minister managed to make an appearance a few kilometers away in the afternoon – shortly before he should have spoken to the family business owners – at the housing construction day of the real estate industry. Heating and apartments are currently taking precedence.

In the run-up to the Family Entrepreneur Days, the program was changed several times in order to adapt it to the Chancellor’s appointment calendar, reports von Eben-Worlée. “Of course there is no one who can replace the chancellor,” says the president of the family business. “But maybe such problems can be solved in the future with artificial intelligence – and it should also be able to speak well.”

It is recognizable as a tip against the rhetorical skills of the Federal Chancellor, who is often mocked as Scholz-o-mat. Instead of his appearance, there will be a lecture by a researcher who deals with artificial intelligence.

The last remaining prominent speaker that the family entrepreneurs can rely on is Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner. The cost of the situation on this day quite. He is for tax cuts and against tax increases, he explains in the afternoon.

But: “I am now almost alone with my position in the political landscape,” says Lindner. “Conversely: without me you are alone.” A description of the situation, which in view of the canceled speeches is not only meant symbolically for one of the important lobby associations in the republic.

President complains about “climate protection imperialism”

The whole anger of the family entrepreneurs not only about the absence of the prominent guests, but also about the politics of the federal government would have hit the SPD and the Greens, but the disappointment about another party that is not involved in the government still weighs on this day much harder: the CDU.

Of course, von Eben-Worlée first complained about the policies of the federal government. The framework has not been right “for a long time” to be able to do business successfully in Germany. There is an “unprecedented flood of bureaucracy”, an “immense backlog of reforms” and far too weak economic growth.

He also speaks of “climate protection imperialism” at the European level. “We have to be very careful that Europe doesn’t isolate itself too much with its climate policy solo efforts and damage our companies,” says the association president, which goes down well with the entrepreneurs in the hall. Supply chains are becoming ever thinner, value creation and jobs are migrating abroad. And, as von Eben-Worlée makes clear between the lines, the family entrepreneurs are also thinking about this themselves. “We are the most loyal taxpayers and we don’t want to have to leave our country,” he says. It sounds like a threat.

According to a survey by the association, 70 percent of family entrepreneurs at least think about selling their company from time to time, and every fifth company owner does so regularly. But at this point at the latest, the criticism is not only aimed at the traffic light parties, but also at the Union. “Any consideration of making the location mad with even higher taxes is counterproductive here,” says von Eben-Worlée. “Now, of all people, the CDU is tooting into the same horn.”

A draft for the CDU’s new tax concept has been causing a stir for days, because it not only includes a higher tax rate for top earners, but also a flat rate of ten percent as inheritance tax. “Very few family businesses that I know have the money in the account to pay for it – they owe the bank,” says von Eben-Worlée.

Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Minister of Finance, speaks at the annual meeting of the Association of Family Businesses Source: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

If they also had to pay tax on the value of their companies at ten percent because the exemptions that had been in force until now no longer apply, the owners or heirs would first have to take money out of the company, pay tax on it, and then be able to use it to pay the tax due.

“It would harm the companies if that happened,” says the association’s president. The Union’s proposal is equivalent to a “heavy tax increase”, many heirs would then have to sell their parents’ company in order to be able to pay the tax. The CDU proposal is “a hasty shot”.

Only on Friday, the second day of the event, will he have to be defended by CDU deputy faction leader Carsten Linnemann, who is developing the new basic program that will also include the tax concept. The Union is not sending its first guard to the family entrepreneurs either: appearances by CDU boss Friedrich Merz or CSU boss Markus Söder are not planned.

But first, Lindner was allowed to take apart the tax concept of the CDU with relish. He was basically of the opinion that Germany had too high tax rates for companies. “We are a high-tax country with high energy prices, comparatively very good wages and few working days per year, these are not good location requirements,” said the finance minister. If it were up to him, he would therefore lower the tax burden for companies, but there is currently no majority for that.

Lindner says his house has calculated the Union’s concept. He was familiar with the idea of ​​lowering the tax burden on average earners in the middle class and taxing top earners more heavily from his cabinet colleague Habeck. Nevertheless, he was surprised to hear him from the Union.

CDU Vice-President for a higher top tax rate as compensation for the abolition of the middle-class bulge The deputy CDU chairman Carsten Linnemann has spoken out in favor of a higher top tax rate. Linnemann says in an interview with WELT: “20 percent earn 2,500 euros gross per month. You should actually build a monument to them so that they don’t claim citizen money.”

If the CDU concept were to be implemented, the top tax rate would only apply from incomes of around 80,000 euros, but it would then have to be 57 percent. So far it is only 42 percent. “It doesn’t sound like the CDU to me, it sounds like the GDR,” Lindner said.

You would not only meet the absolute top earners, but also well-qualified specialists. “It sounds like a popular proposal, but it is not suitable in practice,” said the finance minister. Instead of raising taxes, the state must learn again to get by with the money it gets from citizens through the existing taxes.

This could also be painful for family entrepreneurs. “I cannot promise you that one or the other consolidation measure will not be taken that is not comfortable for some here,” says Lindner. This does not trigger a storm of enthusiasm among the family entrepreneurs, but there is still friendly applause – after all, at least Lindner came.

