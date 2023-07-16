Home » It doesn’t work without wind turbines
Business

It doesn’t work without wind turbines

by admin
It doesn’t work without wind turbines

Comment

The principle of hope does not produce electricity

Longer nuclear power plant running times, higher dam walls, photovoltaics everywhere and more wind turbines. Everything will be needed to ensure security of supply.

It won’t work in winter without a wind turbine.

Image: Pius Amrein/Luzerner Zeitung

All of the frequently propagated solutions have one thing in common: they all don’t exist – or at least not yet. The magic battery, which stores large amounts of electricity throughout the season without losses, has not yet been invented. The new-generation nuclear power plant, which poses fewer risks but produces more energy, only exists on paper. And the Solar Express, which was set up by parliament, has already stalled before the first bend.

So Switzerland has to secure its power supply differently, with energy sources that actually exist. And with everyone. Because the demand for electricity will increase massively again due to the exit from fossil fuels. It will not work without extending the service life of the existing nuclear power plants. In addition, a few dam walls have to be raised and solar cells have to be laid out on a large scale. And it will still need additional wind turbines. Whether it has to be 800 pieces, as the Axpo boss calculates, remains to be seen.

What is certain, however, is that wind energy will have to make a small but decisive contribution to security of supply in winter. Without wind turbines, the lights in this country could actually go out. Because the principle of hope alone does not provide electricity. And should there suddenly be a magic battery in the future, then the wind turbines are quickly dismantled again.

You may also like

Death, philosophy and irony: here is ‘A levella,...

Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau Implements...

Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into...

Death in Venice on a day of celebration...

Reservations become essential for French natural sites

The Popularity and Shortage of Large-Denomination Certificates of...

Oncologist arrested in Bari, the defense: “What bribes?...

Worldwide unique center of excellence for airships on...

From Books to All: The Evolution of Amazon’s...

Rusks are bad, watch your heart and blood...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy