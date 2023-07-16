It doesn’t work without wind turbines

Comment

The principle of hope does not produce electricity

Longer nuclear power plant running times, higher dam walls, photovoltaics everywhere and more wind turbines. Everything will be needed to ensure security of supply.

It won’t work in winter without a wind turbine.

Image: Pius Amrein/Luzerner Zeitung

All of the frequently propagated solutions have one thing in common: they all don’t exist – or at least not yet. The magic battery, which stores large amounts of electricity throughout the season without losses, has not yet been invented. The new-generation nuclear power plant, which poses fewer risks but produces more energy, only exists on paper. And the Solar Express, which was set up by parliament, has already stalled before the first bend.

So Switzerland has to secure its power supply differently, with energy sources that actually exist. And with everyone. Because the demand for electricity will increase massively again due to the exit from fossil fuels. It will not work without extending the service life of the existing nuclear power plants. In addition, a few dam walls have to be raised and solar cells have to be laid out on a large scale. And it will still need additional wind turbines. Whether it has to be 800 pieces, as the Axpo boss calculates, remains to be seen.

What is certain, however, is that wind energy will have to make a small but decisive contribution to security of supply in winter. Without wind turbines, the lights in this country could actually go out. Because the principle of hope alone does not provide electricity. And should there suddenly be a magic battery in the future, then the wind turbines are quickly dismantled again.