



At this year’s MWC 2023 conference, OPPO unveiled a number of innovative technological achievements, including the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400.

In fact, in the field of routers, OPPO has been cultivating for many years. For example, as early as 2019, when 5G was just brewing, OPPO took the lead in launching a fully self-developed wireless CPE product——OPPO 5G CPE T1. OPPO 5G CPE Omni, OPPO 5G CPE T2 and other products have also been released in succession, and these products have a good reputation among users in the market.

It should be emphasized that OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is OPPO’s first Wi-Fi router product. Compared with CPE products, the latter is more suitable for home fixed broadband scenarios, and the “toC” attribute is stronger.

You can always trust OPPO’s aesthetic.

This sentence is very applicable to any OPPO product, such as this brand new OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400.

It is not an exaggeration to say that when I saw it for the first time, I didn’t think about the router at all. I thought it was a new smart speaker from OPPO, because it really didn’t look like a wireless router at all.

The traditional WiFi router always looks like a “multi-claw monster”. Hidden in a weak current box, or on the back of the TV.

All in all, it is difficult for these traditional routers to become “electronic homes” with decorative functions.

The OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is different. The design of this router is inspired by the minimalist style of modern homes, and it makes full use of the curve design and designs it into a symmetrical cylinder.

The entire cylindrical body of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 also adopts a translucent design, and the antenna of the router is hidden inside the softly curved shell, presenting a very harmonious aesthetic.

Let’s take a look at the detailed design.

The top of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 adopts a chimney-shaped structure. This design can increase the natural wind pressure difference between the inlet and outlet. With the internal 360° bionic curved surface structure, the natural wind can take away the heat generated by the router.

Inside the chimney-shaped structure, there are also 4 high-gain antennas “hidden”, which are matched with 6 independent signal amplifiers (4x QPF4588 / 2x QPF4288).

Downwards of the “wind chimney type”, there are dense heat dissipation fins, which are made of aluminum alloy with 99.7% aluminum content, and the thickness of the fins, the pitch of the fins, and the thickness of the base plate are all designed to achieve the optimal airflow value.

In terms of size, the measurements of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 are 100*100*191 (mm), and the weight is about 750g.

At the bottom of the back of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400, there is one 2.5G adaptive interface and two gigabit adaptive interfaces. All interfaces support WAN / LAN blind insertion, and users do not need to distinguish between interfaces.

On the left is the reset button, and on the right is the Mesh button, which is used for Mesh networking.

OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 supports Easy Mesh standard distributed networking, supports wireless, wired and hybrid networking, and even supports cross-platform, cross-brand Mesh networking.

Finally, there are accessories, including DC chargers, manuals, and a 1m flat network cable.

In terms of hardware, OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is equipped with Qualcomm IPQ5018 chip, with 512MB large memory and 128MB storage.

The Qualcomm IPQ5018 chip adopts a dual-core design. This chip has been seen on many AX5400 routers, and it can be described as battle-tested.

In terms of specifications, OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 has a 160MHz bandwidth, supports Wi-Fi 6 standards and is compatible with 802.11b / g / n / ac / ax, and can provide 2.4GHz+5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi signals at the same time, up to Supports simultaneous access of 256 devices.

In addition, OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is also equipped with OPPO’s self-developed O-RouterBoost network directional acceleration technology, which can quickly identify products equipped with ColorOS 13 and above, and is aimed at the three high-frequency scenarios of games, online courses, and web conferences. Intelligent acceleration, the official maximum acceleration can reach 20%.

Next, IT Home tested the network speed, delay and jitter of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400. The test environment was a house of about 100 square meters, the test mobile phone was OPPO Find N2 Filp, the test broadband was 500M telecom, and the WiFi was tested The frequency band is the default dual frequency in one.

For the convenience of everyone’s intuitive understanding, IT Home simply made a room type map, and each test area has a corresponding logo, and the router is placed near the entrance of the entrance.

IT Home conducted speed and signal strength tests on the router location, living room balcony, second bedroom, master bedroom, study room, and bathroom. To ensure the authenticity of the data, each location was tested twice and the highest score was taken.

The first is near the router.

At this time, the network speed has reached 595.48 / Mbps, not to mention the full 500M telecom broadband, there is still a growth rate of nearly 100Mbps, and after many tests, the download speed is around 590Mbps. The IT Home evaluation room has also encountered this kind of “speeding up” situation before, and the reason for such a large test result is that the operator has accelerated the speed.

In terms of signal, it is also maintained at around -30dBm. After all, it is very close to the router, and this test condition is relatively loose.

Next is the balcony area of ​​the living room, which is about 10 meters away and has a glass door. Since there is no load-bearing wall, this result is also expected, and it also runs full of China Telecom’s 500M broadband.

In terms of signal strength, it is maintained at around -38dBm.

Next is the second bedroom area. Due to the separation of a load-bearing wall, the Internet speed is not as exaggerated as the “speed increase”, but it has reached a download speed of 413 / Mbps.

Due to the existence of load-bearing walls, the signal in this area still has a certain attenuation. At this time, the signal strength is around -49dBm.

Next is the master bedroom area with the most demanding conditions, which is also the farthest from the router, and is blocked by three load-bearing walls.

At this time, the download rate is 119/Mbps, and the attenuation is obvious, but the speed of 119/Mbps does not affect the daily Internet experience.

At this point the signal strength is around -69dBm.

It should be emphasized that since the author placed the router near the entrance of the door (the optical cat is here), this is not the most reasonable placement. If it is placed in the living room and other areas, the signal coverage will be more uniform, such as Areas such as the master bedroom will also have stronger signal performance.

The author also simply tested while walking, and the 7 test points shown in the figure below achieved a 100% pass rate.

Generally speaking, the performance of OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 can fully meet the Internet needs of small, medium and large households, so there is no need to worry about it.

If you are a large house or a large self-built house in the countryside, you can also buy another one to achieve full house coverage through Mesh networking.

OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 has a bandwidth of 160MHz, citing IT House’s previous router evaluation:

The so-called bandwidth refers to the frequency range occupied by the modulated carrier, and it is also the standard for transmitting wireless signal frequencies. Among them, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi supports 20/40MHz bandwidth, while 5GHz Wi-Fi supports 20/40/80/160MHz. If data is likened to traffic flow, bandwidth is the width of the road. If the 80MHz bandwidth is equivalent to 4 lanes, the 160MHz bandwidth is equivalent to 8 lanes. The theoretical speed of 160MHz is doubled.

Therefore, the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 can alleviate the “congestion” when multiple devices are connected.

It can be seen that under the bandwidth of 160MHz, the rate reached 2161Mbps, and the rate of the bathroom a little farther from the router also reached 1729Mbps.

OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 also supports self-developed anti-jamming algorithm. The official said that in the case of strong Wi-Fi signal interference (more than 30 different signal interferences), the downlink rate of the router can be increased by more than 80%; while in non-Wi-Fi – When the interference of Fi signal (microwave oven, bluetooth, etc.) is strong, the downlink speed of the router can also be increased by 20%~50%.

As can be seen from the above figure, in a complex network environment such as an office, the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 can still choose an independent channel.

In addition, OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 also supports the self-developed O-RouterBoost network directional acceleration technology, which can identify and connect to OPPO mobile phones and tablet products equipped with ColorOS 13, and intelligently accelerate games, online courses, and online conference scenarios , the official stated that the maximum acceleration can reach 20%.

Finally, IT House tested the heating of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 during operation. After all, temperature control is the key to the stable operation of the router.

In the room at about 17°C, the maximum temperature of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 running for about 2 hours is about 32°C, which is the heat sink area inside the “wind chimney”, while the maximum temperature of the outer shell is only 24.4°C C. The overall heat generation is very surprising. Obviously, this “wind chimney” plays a key role in heat dissipation.

Finally, there are initial installation and post-management aspects. The first is installation. OPPO has detailed instructions in the manual, and also provides an APP called OPPO Connect APP, which can automatically identify the user’s OPPO mobile phone product, automatically pop up the setting floating window, and the user can directly and quickly complete the initial network setting.

After binding the router, more complex settings can be made in the App, including functions such as viewing access devices, parental control, password sharing, and device maintenance. However, there is one thing to say, the functions of the OPPO Connect App are still relatively simple at present, and I hope to update and add more functional experiences in the future.

In addition, OPPO also provides a PC-side management page for more detailed configuration on the page side.

As OPPO’s first WiFi router product, the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 has done its job well, and its excellent connection performance can meet the Internet needs of families of different sizes.

Of course, the core selling point of OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is the excellent ID design, which can be placed in any corner of the home as a beautiful decoration, and it is also pleasing to the eye every day.

This is the value of good design.

The OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is not perfect. For example, the only three interfaces on the back are a bit regrettable. If you want to connect more wired devices, you have to find a way.

But the flaws are not hidden. Generally speaking, OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is still a design-driven product. Although OPPO has not announced the official price of this product, I am still willing to recommend this product to those who are interested in it. Users who have strict requirements on appearance.

If you are also fed up with the same “octopus” shape, you might as well take a look at the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400, I believe it will bring you visual and experience surprises.



