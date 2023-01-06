Reposted from: Futures Daily

Recently, the domestic policy of stabilizing growth has continued to exert force, market confidence has been strongly boosted, superimposed on the fall of the U.S. dollar index, and the main contract of Shanghai Aluminum once stood at the 19,000 yuan/ton line in the early stage, but was later limited by demand recovery that was not as expected, and aluminum prices dropped again near the cost line. At present, aluminum prices are in the game stage of strong expectations and weak reality. The early macro benefits have basically been realized. It is difficult for the poor consumption before the Spring Festival to form a pull on aluminum prices, and the follow-up inventory replenishment market still needs to wait.

It is difficult to start downstream consumption before the festival

Weak consumption has become the main factor dragging down aluminum prices. At present, the aluminum industry is in the off-season of seasonal consumption, and the downstream processing enterprises have insufficient new orders, and enterprises have difficulties in employing labor, and the enthusiasm for production has also declined. According to market data, the operating rate of aluminum downstream enterprises has been falling for 7 consecutive weeks. The current average operating rate of the industry is about 63%. Many small and medium-sized enterprises have stopped working for holidays at the end of the year. Before the Spring Festival, there is still room for decline in the start of downstream enterprises. As the long holiday approaches, companies have stopped taking orders one after another, and the procurement of raw materials has turned cautious. The long-term orders in the early stage have basically been delivered. The shipment volume in the market is far more than the receipt volume. The performance of the spot market is light. And Gongyi area is the most obvious. On the whole, it is expected that downstream consumption will hardly start before the Spring Festival, and the spot discount will remain stable or tend to expand.

The increase and reduction of production at the aluminum supply side coexist. The electrolytic aluminum smelters in Sichuan, Guangxi and other places mainly resume production, while the refineries in Henan, Guizhou and other places have successively reduced production due to power cuts in winter, involving an annual production capacity of 600,000 tons of electrolytic aluminum. The electricity is still on. From the perspective of comprehensive increase and decrease in production scale, the supply of electrolytic aluminum is still in the climbing period. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in November 2022, the domestic production of electrolytic aluminum was 3.406 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 9.4%. In December 2022, the production of electrolytic aluminum may decline to a certain extent due to the interference of power cuts, but combined with the poor performance of downstream consumption, we It is believed that the accumulation of electrolytic aluminum will continue. As of early January 2023, the total social inventory of domestic electrolytic aluminum was 561,000 tons, an increase of nearly 100,000 tons compared to mid-December 2022. In addition to the unsustainable destocking due to weakening consumption, the current market capacity is gradually recovering. The aluminum ingots in transit have arrived one after another in the early stage, and the market supply has become looser. The downstream consumption and stocking awareness are weak. It is expected that the low inventory of aluminum ingots will continue. improve.

Strong raw material prices

The current aluminum price has run to the industry’s full cost line of 18,000 yuan/ton. For high-cost areas such as Shandong and Henan, many refineries and companies that have reduced production have little motivation to resume production under low prices. Overseas smelters are also facing the same situation. The European gas crisis has not been resolved from the source. For European electrolytic aluminum smelters, even though energy prices have fallen and production profits have recovered, based on the uncertainty of demand prospects and energy supply, There has been no sign of resumption of production at European refineries.

From the perspective of raw material composition, aluminum prices have strong cost support. Although my country’s alumina is in a state of overcapacity, the price of upstream bauxite remains high. Alumina companies in some areas have been facing losses since August 2022, and profits have bottomed out, and alumina prices may stabilize. The cost space of aluminum prices mainly focuses on electricity. Thermal power accounts for about 80% of the electrolytic aluminum industry in my country, and thermal power is mainly self-provided. Thermal coal prices are particularly critical for electrolytic aluminum smelters with self-provided power plants. According to the relevant notice issued by the National Development and Reform Commission on the signing of the long-term agreement on thermal coal, the coal source task in 2023 will increase by 300 million tons on the basis of 2.6 billion tons. At the same time, the social supply of coal will be expanded. The recovery of thermal coal supply will make In 2023, the price of electricity and coal will fall, but in order to maintain the profitability of power plants, there is still a long way to go to reduce electricity prices.

On the whole, on the one hand, the previous macro bullish sentiment gradually digested, and the trend of aluminum prices returned to the dominance of fundamentals; on the other hand, the characteristics of the off-season of downstream demand before the Spring Festival were obvious, the start-up of enterprises continued to weaken, social inventories began to accumulate, and the trend of aluminum prices was weak . However, considering that the current aluminum price has run near the full cost line, and there is not much room for the price of raw materials to fall, and the cost support still exists, the early empty orders can gradually stop profit near the cost line. (Author unit: Dayou Futures)

Editor: Zhang Yao