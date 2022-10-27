Home Business It is ECB Day: Piazza Affari retreats, STM hurt after the accounts
It is ECB Day: Piazza Affari retreats, STM hurt after the accounts

It is ECB Day: Piazza Affari retreats, STM hurt after the accounts

Departure down for Piazza Affari. After the first trades, the Ftse Mib index dropped 0.33% to 22,314 points. The mood of investors was conditioned by Meta’s nightmare quarterly report, which reported falling turnover again and disappointing guidance. The former Facebook after hours hit a 19% slump on Wall Street. Today waiting for the ECB meeting and for the accounts of Apple and Amazon arriving in the evening after the closure of Wall Street.

On the Piazza Affari parterre, STM loses its share (-2.7%) which closed the third quarter with revenues of 4.32 billion dollars, an increase of 32.5% compared to the 3.2 billion achieved in the same period of last year. Net income jumped 131.8% to 1.1 billion.

The banks did not move much (+ 0.03% Unicredit, +0.02 Intesa) despite the weak numbers of Credit Suisse which showed a net loss of over 4 billion Swiss francs, worse than expected.

