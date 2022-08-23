Original title: It is estimated that by 2026, my country’s market size will reach 1.07 trillion yuan. Pre-made dishes are in full swing. Can Hunan cuisine and Hunan enterprises be the protagonists?

Pre-made dishes are in full swing, and it is estimated that by 2026, the market size of my country will reach 1.07 trillion yuan

Can Hunan enterprises be the protagonists of the “pre-made dishes” feast?

Many consumers are shopping at the ready-made food counter in a supermarket.Photo by Zhou Huixia, an all-media reporter of Changsha Evening News

Changsha Evening News all media reporter Zhou Huixia

Like cooking oil on a fire, a “pre-cooked dish” is being heated up. It is no exaggeration to describe the boom in the prefabricated vegetable market this year.

A number of industry analysis reports recently released confirm its popularity. The “2022 China Prefabricated Vegetables Digital Consumption Report” shows that the prefabricated vegetable market will be about 300 billion yuan in 2021, while the “2022 China Food and Beverage Industry Ecology White Paper” predicts that the industry will exceed 400 billion yuan this year.

The actions of many provinces, cities and enterprises also show that the development of this industry is favorable. For example, Guangdong and Guangxi have launched the construction of professional parks. The small goal of Sichuan Province is to occupy a quarter of the industrial scale of 400 billion yuan; The A-share market has formed the concept of pre-made dishes. Among them, the latest semi-annual report disclosed by Delis shows that the net profit has increased by 122.25% year-on-year.

How can Hunan enterprises and Hunan cuisine participate in the steaming feast of “pre-made dishes” and how many chopsticks can they hold? What problems still need to be solved as soon as possible in the development of the industry? In this regard, the reporter conducted an in-depth interview.

Different “fireworks”

“The fireworks in pre-made dishes are high-end, versatile and professional.” Speaking of pre-made dishes, housewife Ms. Liu thinks so.

She told reporters that her current purchasing habit of ingredients is to choose fresh and easy-to-make ingredients for vegetables, fruits and seafood, and to match several high-end pre-made dishes, such as steamed pork with sauerkraut, crispy belly tips, etc. Jianghu beef offal is an unlimited repurchase category, and sometimes I buy Cantonese dishes such as Buddha Jumping Over the Wall, as well as Sichuan dishes such as Bobo chicken and steamed pork with noodles. After returning home, I will steam the pre-made dishes and then process them. The big dishes were put on the table, and the children complimented one after another, which made me feel that I could become a chef in seconds, and I couldn’t make any dishes without cooking, and I really enjoyed the sense of accomplishment at this moment.”

How to reduce the difficulty of purchasing and meet the needs of consumers to consume pre-made dishes anytime, anywhere? The reporter learned that in first-tier cities, offline sales models such as prefabricated food specialty stores and prefabricated food self-service machines are effective means to promote prefabricated food to penetrate the mass consumer groups and solve the “last mile”.

On major e-commerce platforms, pre-made dishes have also become a new frontier to attract consumers. Click on Jingdong Mall, enter semi-finished dishes, Kung Pao Chicken from Zhiweiguan, Spicy Fish from Xiaolongkan, Beef Brisket from Congchu, etc. You can choose any dishes. According to the relevant person in charge of Jingdong Supermarket, Jingdong has included pre-made dishes into the strategic support category, and the supermarket has now put more than 5,000 pre-made dishes on the shelves. From online to offline, from large supermarkets to specialty stores, prepared dishes have become one of the hottest foods on the market. According to iiMedia Research, from 2019 to 2021, the scale of my country’s pre-prepared vegetable market will increase from 244.5 billion yuan to 345.9 billion yuan, with an average annual compound growth rate of 18.94%. It is estimated that by 2026, the scale of my country’s pre-made vegetables market will exceed one trillion yuan, reaching 1.07 trillion yuan. problem to be solved Through the way of food industrialization, the ingredients are washed, cut, matched and processed to make semi-finished dishes, and the delicious food from all over the world can be easily delivered to consumers who need it. In the trillion-dollar prefabricated vegetable market, how many cups can prefabricated Hunan dishes get? “We are more inclined to study the development of the prefabricated vegetable industry from the level of ‘one dish’.” Yang Daiming, the chief expert on standardization of the Hunan Provincial Government and a researcher-level senior engineer at the Hunan Provincial Product Evaluation Center, believes that a rigorous definition of prefabricated dishes should be done. For ready-to-cook (half or less than half of the seasoning, need to continue to cook before eating) and instant type (the seasoning is ready, heated and ready to eat) dishes. Clean dishes or ready-to-eat foods are prepared foods in a broad sense. “Prefabricated Hunan cuisine actually has a history of more than 20 years. The categories are also very complete, and it has a good foundation for development. However, there are few large-scale enterprises and the industry concentration is not high.” Yang Daiming introduced that enterprises in Hunan Province use industrialized methods to produce prefabricated vegetables. There are more than 200 in total, which are relatively advanced in the country. At present, the overall annual output value of prefabricated Hunan cuisine is about 30 billion yuan, of which large enterprises with an annual output value of more than 100 million yuan can be counted by ten hands, and the whole is mainly small and medium-sized enterprises. , prefabricated Hunan dishes also need to increase the concentration of the industry.” See also Rectify the chaos of Internet insurance and reshape the new ecology of industry development During the interview, the reporter learned that how to make the prefabricated Hunan cuisine, which started earlier, develop by leaps and bounds, policy, government support and guidance are what the industry needs. Looking at the surrounding provinces (autonomous regions) and cities, Guangxi launched its first prefabricated vegetable industrial base in July this year, and planned to build it as a “1+5” prefabricated vegetable professional industrial park. Sichuan Province established the Prefabricated Vegetable Industry Alliance, with the goal that by 2025, the scale of the prefabricated vegetable industry will exceed 100 billion yuan. Guangdong Province issued the “Ten Measures for Accelerating the High-quality Development of Guangdong’s Prefabricated Vegetable Industry”, and started the construction of a prefabricated vegetable industrial park in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. In order to win a place in the turbulent prefabricated dishes, Hunan enterprises and Hunan cuisines also need invisible hands to integrate resources and guide development. Among the top ten brands of pre-made dishes in 2022 announced not long ago, Hunan’s “Cong Chef” was successfully selected. As a brand of Hunan Xiangdian Food Co., Ltd., the relevant person in charge of the enterprise said when analyzing the “magic weapon for winning” that technological innovation promotes the accelerated development of the enterprise. In the vegetable packaging workshop of “Xiang Dian”, the staff put the raw materials and packaging bags into the mechanical equipment, and the “small clips” of the automatic bag grabbing machine can pick up a fixed amount of pre-made vegetables, put them into the packaging bags and put them into the packaging bags. seal. “Manual packaging requires weighing and bagging. One person can only pack 150 packs a day. Now one machine can complete 3,000 packs in one hour, and the weight error of each pack can be controlled within 1 gram.” The person in charge used Real examples describe the driving effect of technological equipment on enterprises and industries. “In our investigation, we found that many prefabricated Hunan cuisine enterprises have ambitious development goals, but the lack of scientific research investment, unclear direction, and insufficient investment are the shortcomings of many enterprises.” Yang Daiming believes that prefabricated Hunan cuisine is a new thing, and some common The production process and production equipment do not meet the needs of production. It is necessary for enterprises to solve the shortage of mechanization and automation of production equipment one by one through independent innovation, so as to improve the overall production efficiency. See also The gap between the standard version of the iPhone and the Pro version will widen. A16 is only standard on the iPhone 14 Pro-Apple iPhone direction of force In the context of the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, pre-made dishes have attracted the attention of consumers and investors, which has triggered a wave of upsurge. Where is the real development and development direction of this industry in the future? Is it to take root in the catering industry with three or five special dishes, or serve a table of pre-made dishes for consumers? This is a question plaguing investors right now. “From the perspective of the development of ready-to-cook and instant-heated pre-cooked dishes, developing the B-end market with explosive products is more conducive to the large-scale development of pre-cooked dishes.” Yang Daiming analyzed that the development of pre-cooked dishes was accompanied by the development of the catering industry. Especially Hunan cuisine, which can be cooked, fried, stewed, and fried, and the dishes are rich in flavor. This is what distinguishes it from Sichuan cuisine, which focuses on hot pot dishes, and Cantonese cuisine, which focuses on seafood dishes. This also means that prefabricated Hunan cuisine enterprises can achieve large-scale operations in the B-end market through industrialized production of three or five featured explosives. In this direction, prefabricated Hunan cuisine enterprises have successfully explored. For example, the annual sales of a sub-segment of Xiangdian Food’s “Meicaikourou” exceeded 100 million yuan, and the annual sales of its “Congchu” meat products nearly 300 million yuan. For example, Pengjifang, which produces pickled vegetables, sells over 100 million yuan for its “green pepper pork belly” and over 60 million yuan for its “glutinous rice and taro”. For the entire prefabricated Hunan cuisine industry, the development of a group and the realization of chain operations are the development direction to bring the “Taste of Hunan” to all directions. Yang Daiming believes that as the prefabricated Hunan cuisine grows, the demand for raw materials will be greater, and it will be able to effectively serve the "one county, one product" of rural revitalization, so as to reduce the cost even more through the chain group in the industrial chain, and finally realize the intelligent chemical processing.

