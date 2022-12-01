Home Business It is expected that the nylon filament market will continue to run weakly in the later period due to bad news from many places | Caprolactam_Sina Finance_Sina.com
In November 2022, both upstream and downstream of the nylon filament market will be negatively affected, the market will continue to be weak, and prices will fall. The supply of goods in the market remains sufficient and stable, the spot supply of raw material caprolactam is sufficient, the price falls, nylon chips are weak to follow up, and the cost of nylon filament is negatively affected, and the quotations of enterprises drop slightly. The wait-and-see atmosphere of downstream enterprises has intensified, the end-use textile and clothing consumption is still insufficient, the enthusiasm for fabric procurement is not high, and the market transaction atmosphere continues to be weak.

According to the price monitoring of SunSirs, in November, the price of nylon filament weakened and fell. As of November 30, 2022, the price of nylon filament DTY (high-quality products; 70D/24F) in Jiangsu area was 17,960 yuan/ton, which was lower than the price at the beginning of the month. 360 yuan/ton, a monthly drop of 1.97%; Nylon POY (high-quality product; 86D/24F) is quoted at 15,600 yuan/ton, a drop of 400 yuan/ton from the beginning of the month, a monthly drop of 2.50%; nylon FDY (high-quality product: 40D/12F) The price was reported at 18,525 yuan/ton, a drop of 275 yuan/ton compared with the price at the beginning of the month, a monthly drop of 1.46%.

Upstream raw material market

In November, caprolactam ran weakly and the price fell. According to the data from SunSirs.com, domestic caprolactam continued to be in a downward channel in November. The average price of domestic liquid caprolactam market was 12,500 yuan/ton on November 1 at the beginning of the month, and the average price of domestic liquid caprolactam market on November 30 was 12,200 yuan/ton. It fell 2.4% on the month. The fundamentals are mainly bearish, and the prices of upstream crude oil and pure benzene fell. On the supply side, with the restart and recovery of the northern plant, the supply of caprolactam has increased, and the terminal start-up load is still on a downward trend. It is expected that the caprolactam market will continue to be weak in the short term.

supply and demand

At present, the start-up of nylon yarn is stable, and the overall start-up is 70% higher. The supply in the market is sufficient, the inventory is high, and the main market is mainly to digest the inventory. Looking at the overall demand, the textile market is hard to hide its weakness this month. The enthusiasm of weaving manufacturers to stock up raw materials has declined. The market atmosphere is deserted. load production.

Outlook

In the later period, the upstream raw materials are weak and low, the supply of goods in the market remains stable, the downstream demand is weak, and the overall demand for textile terminals will show a decreasing trend. SunSirs analysts predict that the nylon filament market will continue to run weakly in the later period.

