It is impossible for NV to reduce the price of 30 series graphics cards!Manufacturers clear RTX 3080: the price returns to the initial price after 2 years

It is impossible to lower the price of NV, so the RTX 3080 released two years ago, the manufacturer is promoting the clearance, but the price is still the original price….

Graphics card manufacturers such as GALAXY have begun to clear their RTX 3080 10GB graphics cards in North America, but the price is still the same as two years ago, at $699, or about 4,800 yuan. It has been a lonely wait for two years. PS: Domestic ones still cost more than 5,000 yuan.

Of course, you can also go to the North American e-commerce platform to get a cheaper one, the RTX 3080 10GB for $699, and there is $499, but the premise is that you can grab it.

In addition, many graphics cards of the previous generation also have discounts, such as RTX 3090 Ti F is $879, RTX 3080 Ti FE is $719, RTX 3070 FE is $299, but the most important thing is to be able to buy it.

On the whole, although the RTX 30 series is calling for clearance promotions, the actual situation is basically the same as the actual release price. It can only be said that the virtual currencies of the previous two years have overhyped them, so looking back now, it is still very expensive.