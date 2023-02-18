Home Business It is impossible for NV to reduce the price of 30 series graphics cards!Manufacturers clear RTX 3080: 2 years later, the price will return to the initial price – yqqlm
Business

It is impossible for NV to reduce the price of 30 series graphics cards!Manufacturers clear RTX 3080: 2 years later, the price will return to the initial price – yqqlm

by admin
It is impossible for NV to reduce the price of 30 series graphics cards!Manufacturers clear RTX 3080: 2 years later, the price will return to the initial price – yqqlm

It is impossible for NV to reduce the price of 30 series graphics cards!Manufacturers clear RTX 3080: the price returns to the initial price after 2 years

2023-02-18 19:36:12 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

It is impossible to lower the price of NV, so the RTX 3080 released two years ago, the manufacturer is promoting the clearance, but the price is still the original price….

Graphics card manufacturers such as GALAXY have begun to clear their RTX 3080 10GB graphics cards in North America, but the price is still the same as two years ago, at $699, or about 4,800 yuan. It has been a lonely wait for two years. PS: Domestic ones still cost more than 5,000 yuan.

Of course, you can also go to the North American e-commerce platform to get a cheaper one, the RTX 3080 10GB for $699, and there is $499, but the premise is that you can grab it.

It is impossible for NV to reduce the price of 30 series graphics cards!Manufacturers clear RTX 3080: the price returns to the initial price after 2 years

In addition, many graphics cards of the previous generation also have discounts, such as RTX 3090 Ti F is $879, RTX 3080 Ti FE is $719, RTX 3070 FE is $299, but the most important thing is to be able to buy it.

On the whole, although the RTX 30 series is calling for clearance promotions, the actual situation is basically the same as the actual release price. It can only be said that the virtual currencies of the previous two years have overhyped them, so looking back now, it is still very expensive.

See also  Tianfu Coke’s sales soared due to bankruptcy rumors. National brands will not collapse easily: Please consume rationally--fast technology--technology changes the future

It is impossible for NV to reduce the price of 30 series graphics cards!Manufacturers clear RTX 3080: the price returns to the initial price after 2 years

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Terna, the second edition of the “Driving Energy...

Analysis of the deregistration of nearly 6,000 chip...

Italy stronger than all: excellent stability of the...

FdI undersecretary Montaruli resigns after conviction for embezzlement

360,000 vehicles! Tesla’s large-scale recall, the market value...

China: Bao Fan, the mega banker of the...

Tragic accident at the A4 tollbooth: two women...

Takeover bid on Prima Industrie, here’s how it...

Pomigliano, the Pd M5s laboratory council wanted by...

The more things happen, the more you buy?The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy