It is particularly expensive in these regions

Exclusive list: Public transport prices are rising particularly sharply in these regions – and these tariff increases are just the beginning The prices for trains, buses and trams will rise everywhere at the end of the year. But the regional differences are large. In one canton in particular, commuters are hit hard. While others get off lightly. And further increases are already imminent!

S-Bahn trains are also becoming more expensive. Bild: Gaetan Bally/Keystone

If you like to travel by train, bus or tram, it is best to extend your subscription before December 10th. Because then the prices will be increased at the same time as the timetable change. They increase by 4.3 percent on average in “direct traffic” – i.e. for tickets for journeys that go out via a tariff association, or for subscriptions such as the GA, which will cost over CHF 4,000 in second class for the first time. That was decided by the industry organization Alliance Swisspass.