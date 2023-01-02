It is planned to invest in the HJT solar cell and module project!This small-cap military stock cross-border new energy photovoltaic business | after-hours announcement highlights



Focus today

【Aowei Communication: Plan to build 5GW high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and module project】

Allwin Communications announced that the company intends to form a joint venture with Entropy (Shanghai) Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Tianjia’an District, Huainan City, and invest in the construction of 5GW high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) solar cells and modules. The company intends to invest 210 million yuan in cash, accounting for 51% of the registered capital of the joint venture company. On December 30, 2022, the company signed the “Investment Framework Agreement” with the People’s Government of Tianjia’an District, Huainan City, and Shanghai Entropy. According to preliminary calculations, this transaction may constitute a major asset restructuring. With the implementation of the project, the company will add new energy photovoltaic business, forming a business pattern with dual main industries of military industry and photovoltaic.

[Quanjude: Abnormal fluctuations in stock trading will be suspended for inspection from the opening of the market on January 3]

Quanjude announced that from December 16, 2022 to December 30, 2022, the company’s stock trading has experienced abnormal fluctuations 4 times, and the stock price fluctuates greatly. The company will check the abnormal fluctuations in stock trading. Upon application, trading in the company’s stock will be suspended from the opening of the market on January 3, 2023, and trading will resume after the disclosure of the inspection announcement.

[Zongsheng Pharmaceutical: The innovative drug RAY1216 tablets is used to treat patients with mild and common new coronavirus infection and all patients have been enrolled in the phase III clinical trial]

Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical announced that a class of innovative drug RAY1216 tablets organized by the company’s holding subsidiary Guangdong Zhongsheng Ruichuang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., which is used to treat patients with mild and common SARS-CoV-2 infection randomized, double-blind, placebo For phase III clinical research, all cases have been enrolled according to the requirements of the clinical protocol.

[Sinovac Pharmaceuticals: The phase II clinical study of the new crown small molecule oral drug SHEN26 capsules successfully completed the enrollment of all subjects]

Sinovac Pharmaceuticals announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Shenzhen Sinovac recently successfully completed the enrollment of all subjects in the phase II clinical study of the new crown small molecule oral drug SHEN26 capsules. The results of the study showed that SHEN26 capsules can shorten the nucleic acid conversion time of patients with mild and common 2019-nCoV infection, and the safety is good.

[Cairus: Sales of new energy vehicles in December 2022 will be 16,643 units, a year-on-year increase of 170.62%]

Cyrus announced that in December 2022, the output of new energy vehicles will be 14,234, a year-on-year increase of 127.82%; the sales volume will be 16,643, a year-on-year increase of 170.62%.

[Frontier Bio: Phase II/III clinical trial of FB2001 for injection in patients with new coronavirus infection has been approved]

Frontier Bio announced that at present, the company is actively accelerating the phase II/III clinical trial of FB2001 for injection to treat hospitalized patients with new coronavirus infection and the phase II/III clinical trial of FB2001 for aerosol inhalation to treat patients with mild and common new coronavirus infection test. As of December 31, 2022, the international multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II/III clinical trial of FB2001 for injection has obtained research approval from China, Australia, the Philippines and other countries, and the subjects have entered the Group and administer.

Investment & contract

[Zeyu Intelligence: Plan to establish a joint venture company and sign the “Investment Letter of Intent”]

Zeyu Intelligent announced that on December 31, 2022, the company signed the “Letter of Investment Intent” with Beijing Jinrui and Wuxin Tongde, and plans to jointly invest in the establishment of Beijing Zeyu High-Tech Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (tentative name, the final name is based on industrial and commercial registration standard), and the joint venture company will be the main body to carry out the R&D, manufacturing and sales of intelligent robots. This foreign investment is in line with the company’s long-term development strategy and is conducive to enhancing the company’s competitiveness and industry influence. Starting from the power inspection robot products, it will gradually realize the company’s strategic layout in the field of robots and high-end manufacturing.

Equity change

[Youzu.com: Shanghai Jiayou intends to acquire 12.34% of the company’s equity and will become the largest shareholder]

YOOZOO announced that Lin Xiaoxi, Lin Ruijing, Lin Li, the heirs of Lin Qi, the original controlling shareholder and actual controller of the company, and their legal guardian, Ms. XUFENFEN (Chinese name: Xu Fenfen), signed with Shanghai Jiayou on December 30, 2022 According to the “Share Transfer Framework Agreement”, the transferor intends to transfer the 113 million shares it holds (accounting for 12.34% of the total share capital) to Shanghai Jiayou through agreement transfer. After the share transfer is completed, Shanghai Jiayou will become the largest shareholder of Youzu Network.

[Visionox:planstopurchase40.91%equityofHefeiVisionoxandresumetradingonJanuary3]

Visionox announced that the company intends to issue shares to Heping Company, Xinping Fund and Xingrong Company and pay cash to purchase the 40.91% equity of Hefei Visionox held by it. The aforementioned equity corresponds to Heping Company, Xinping Fund and Xingrong Company. The paid-in registered capital of Rong Company is 5.96 billion yuan and the unpaid registered capital of Xingrong Company is 3.04 billion yuan. After the transaction is completed, Visionox will hold a 59.09% stake in Hefei Visionox, and Hefei Visionox will become a holding subsidiary of the listed company. As of the signing date of the plan, the audit and evaluation of this transaction has not been completed, and the valuation and pricing of the underlying assets have not yet been determined. In this transaction, the listed company intends to raise supporting funds through non-public issuance of RMB ordinary shares to no more than 35 specific investors. Trading of the company’s stock will resume from the opening of the market on January 3.

[Qingang shares: proposed to be entrusted with the management of 20% equity of SDIC Jingtang Port]

Qingang shares announced that in order to solve and avoid the problem of horizontal competition between the company and the controlling shareholder and its subsidiaries, on December 31, 2022, the company signed the “Equity Trusteeship Agreement” with Tangang Industrial, and the company was entrusted to manage Tangang Industrial Holdings Some SDIC Jingtang Port 20% equity matters reached an agreement. This transaction is conducive to the company and the target company to jointly promote the sharing and optimization of resources such as coal port loading and unloading business, avoid vicious competition, jointly develop the market, coordinate and carry out business, and achieve cost saving, efficiency improvement, and better service for port production. Purpose.

Increase and decrease of holdings & repurchase

[Hisense Home Appliances: Plans to Repurchase Company A Shares for Employee Stock Ownership Plan]

Hisense Home Appliances announced that it intends to repurchase the company’s A shares through centralized bidding transactions. The proposed repurchase amount will not exceed 199 million yuan and not less than 99 million yuan; 11.7 million shares; the shares repurchased this time will be used for the employee stock ownership plan.

Operating results

[Emma Technology: It is estimated that the net profit in 2022 will be 1.68 billion-2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 153%-201%]

Emma Technology announced that it expects to achieve an annual net profit of 1.68 billion to 2 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 153% to 201%.

[KTC: Net profit is expected to increase by 65%-70% year-on-year in 2022]

KTC Technology released the 2022 annual performance forecast, with an estimated net profit of 1.532 billion to 1.57 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 65.99%-70.13%.

[Zhongke Jiangnan: Net profit expected to increase by 54%-69% in 2022]

Zhongke Jiangnan issued a performance forecast. It is estimated that the net profit attributable to the parent in 2022 will be 241 million to 263 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 54%-69%.

[By-Health: Net profit expected to drop by 10%-30% in 2022]

BY-HEALTH released a performance forecast, predicting that the net profit attributable to the parent company in 2022 will be 1.228 billion to 1.578 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 10%-30%.

[BaicBlueValley:BAICNewEnergy’scumulativesalesvolumein2022willbe50179vehiclesayear-on-yearincreaseof92.06%]

BAIC Blue Valley announced that its subsidiary Beijing New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. will sell 9,863 vehicles in December 2022, compared with 4,198 vehicles in the same period last year; the cumulative sales volume this year is 50,179 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 92.06%.

[Aonong Biology: The sales volume of live pigs in December increased by 14.04% month-on-month and 23.06% year-on-year]

Aonong Biology announced that in December 2022, the company’s sales volume of live pigs was 513,100 heads, an increase of 14.04% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 23.06%. At the end of December 2022, the company had 2,434,500 live pigs on hand, an increase of 35.81% from the end of December 2021. From January to December 2022, the company sold a total of 5.1893 million live pigs, a year-on-year increase of 59.87%.

Contract & project winning

[Space Rainbow: Signed a $60 million UAV sales contract]

Aerospace Rainbow announced that recently, the company signed a certain type of UAV system and service sales contract with Poly Technology Co., Ltd. and Aerospace Pneumatic Institute. The total contract price is about 60 million US dollars. The party to the contract is the controlling shareholder of Aerospace Pneumatic Academy, and this transaction constitutes a related transaction.

[CAMCE: Signing the EPC general contracting business contract for the stadium project of the Asian Youth Games]

CAMCE announced that the company previously won the bid for the Olympic City project for the 4th Asian Youth Games in Uzbekistan in 2025. On December 30, 2022, CAMCE and the Tashkent Municipal Government Unified Owner Service Engineering Company signed a modern stadium construction project for the 4th Summer Asian Youth Games in Tashkent and the 5th Asian Disabled Youth Games in 2025 (the first bid section and Second tender) EPC general contracting business contract. The total contract value of the two tenders is 2.084 billion yuan, which is 24.12% of the company’s total operating income in 2021.

Financing & fixed increase

[Lukang Pharmaceuticals: planning to raise no more than 1.2 billion yuan for the industrialization of new preparations, etc.]

Lukang Pharmaceutical announced that the company is currently planning a non-public offering of A shares. The total amount of funds to be raised is expected to be within 1.2 billion yuan, which will be mainly used for the industrialization construction of new preparation products, the construction of biopesticide production bases, new drug research and development, and supplementary part of working capital. Among them, the industrialization construction project of new preparation products is mainly used for the production line construction of some newly approved new anti-infective, respiratory and hypoglycemic drugs.

other

[Bank of Communications: The qualification of vice president Huang Hongyuan has been approved by the regulatory agency]

The Bank of Communications announced that the company received the “Reply from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on the Qualifications of Huang Hongyuan of the Bank of Communications” on December 30, 2022. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has approved Huang Hongyuan’s qualifications to be the vice president of the company. Vice President of the Company.

[Goldstone Resources: Director, General Manager and Chief Engineer Zhao Jianping passed away]

Jinshi Resources announced that the company’s board of directors received a notification from the family of Zhao Jianping, the company’s director, general manager and chief engineer, that Zhao Jianping left us forever on the afternoon of December 30, 2022 at the age of 66 due to illness. In order to ensure the smooth progress of the company’s production and operation, all directors of the company elected the company’s vice chairman, executive deputy general manager and chief expert Wang Fuliang to act as the general manager.

[Aotai Biotech: “Industrialized upgrading and technological transformation project with an annual output of 265 million in vitro diagnostic reagents” has been put into production]

Aotai Biological announced that as of now, the company’s fundraising project “industrial upgrading and technological transformation project with an annual output of 265 million in vitro diagnostic reagents” has been put into production and has achieved certain economic benefits, effectively improving the company’s production and supply of key medical materials ability.