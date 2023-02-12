On February 11th, some netizens noticed thatIn the Wenjie car poster released by AITO’s official Weibo, the logo in the upper right corner has changed to HUAWEI, even the chrysanthemum logo of Huawei’s signature.and before that, AITO was written in the position of the logo in the upper left corner of the poster.

In addition, screenshots of suspected group chats were exposed. Judging from the content, it is an important change involving AITO brand speech.

It said that it has recently reached an agreement with the senior management of Sailisi. In order to strengthen the uniqueness of the brand, from now on, the brand language will no longer use “Huawei’s deep empowerment”, but instead “Huawei fully dominates”, and gives examples : “The AITO brand is fully dominated by Huawei, and Huawei is fully responsible for the entire process of product development and design, experience quality…” “AITO is a smart electric vehicle brand fully dominated by Huawei.”

After the news was exposed, it aroused widespread concern, and for a time#Huawei fully dominates AITOThe topic of # is circulating on the Internet.

In response to this matter, when accepting Sina Auto’s verification, Huawei responded, saying that there was a misreading part, as follows:This move is only to highlight Huawei’s long-term and in-depth empowerment of the AITO brand, and the long-term in-depth cooperation between Huawei and Cyrus remains unchanged.. In the future, the two parties will continue to jointly launch more new and more competitive products.