Original title: It is reported that Apple iPhone 14 Pro / Max supports separate display of battery percentage

IT House September 3 news, according to MacRumors reports, Apple plans to release the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 ProMax status bar, willThe classic iOS battery percentage is brought directly back to the status barto take advantage of the increased screen real estate at the top of the display.

▲ The picture is from MacRumors, the same below

IT House has learned that, judging from the exposed pictures, Apple will restore the classic iOS battery information display in the status bar of the iPhone 14 Pro,The battery percentage and battery icon will be displayed separately

Previously, although Apple put the battery percentage back in the status bar in the iOS 16 beta, due to the limited space at the top of the screen,The battery percentage is placed in the battery iconand is not separated from the battery icon.

The latest news shows that in addition to the classic battery status, Apple will also readjust other elements of the iOS status bar in the new generation iPhone lock screen and notification center.Including moving the cell phone signal indicator to the left

