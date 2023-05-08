It is reported that Apple will release the iOS 16.5 RC version next week: there are two main updates | Apple – yqqlm

Sina Technology News Beijing time on the evening of May 8th, according to reports, people familiar with the matter said today that Apple will release a new version of its mobile operating system iOS 16.5 to the public next week.

Before, the insider had repeatedly predicted the release date and version number of the new version of iOS on Twitter. The person familiar with the matter said today that Apple will release the iOS 16.5 RC version (developer candidate version) next week, with an internal version number of 20F65.

iOS 16.5 has been in beta testing since late March. The release is a relatively minor software update compared to iOS 17, which Apple will announce at WWDC next month.

Less than a week ago, Apple just released the iOS 16.5 beta 4 beta version and the public beta version (version number 20F5059a), which also indicates that the RC version is coming soon.

Two notable features and changes spotted so far include a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to activate screen recording with Siri.

sports label

In iOS 16.5, Apple has added a Sports tab to its News app, allowing users to easily get news, scores and schedules for their favorite teams and leagues. Previously, this information was placed in the “Today” (Today) tab. But sports news is now more prominent as Apple continues to beef up its sports content.

Siri screen recording

A smaller but handy addition to iOS 16.5 is calling Siri to initiate screen recording. Users can say “Hey Siri, start recording,” and Siri will capture the iPhone’s screen with video and audio. To stop recording, say “Hey Siri, stop recording”. Of course, users can still start the screen recording function through the “Control Center”.

It is expected that Apple will officially release the iOS 17 operating system at the WWDC conference on June 10 this year. According to reports, some new functions and new features of iOS 17 will include: there will be major changes in the control center, the smart island will support richer interactions, the off-screen constant display settings will be richer, and the search experience will be greatly improved.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, get 60 days experience right of investment advisory service, and one-on-one guidance service!



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zheng Zhuo