Recently, it was reported on the Internet that the headquarters of Changchun FAW-Audi joint venture will be moved to Hangzhou.The Hangzhou government paid 800,000 yuan for each of the more than 1,000 employees who moved with them.

The resettlement allowance has to be paid in five-year installments, for which Hangzhou needs to pay about 800 million yuan in employee “subsidies”. But there are also rumors that FAW-Audi pays as much as 350 million yuan in taxes to Hangzhou every year.

Since this matter has not been confirmed, it is impossible to distinguish the true from the false for a while, and the follow-up news is subject to the official release.

According to previous reports, as early as October 2020, China FAW and Audi signed the “Audi FAW High-end New Energy Vehicle Cooperation Project Memorandum of Understanding”, announcing that the two parties will jointly establish a new energy joint venture company.

The pure electric vehicle will be produced based on the PPE platform jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. After the signing of the memorandum of understanding, FAW Audi sales company also moved to Hangzhou soon.

At present, the Audi FAW new energy vehicle project has started construction.The planned investment of the project exceeds RMB 30 billion, and the planned annual production capacity is 150,000 vehicles. It will be completed and put into production by the end of 2024.

The first batch of high-end pure electric platform (PPE) models put into production are three models of the Audi A6 e-tron and Audi Q6 e-tron series.