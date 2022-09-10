Original title: It is reported that Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone cases are coming, about October

IT House reported on September 10 that on September 6, Huawei released the Huawei Mate 50 series of mobile phones and many new products. Among them, Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro series are equipped with ultra-optical XMAGE images, ultra-reliable Kunlun glass, and pre-installed HarmonyOS 3.0 system. Although all Huawei Mate 50 series are 4G mobile phones, it has recently been reported that Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone cases are coming soon.

According to Weibo blogger @Factory Director Shi Guan revealed yesterday,Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone cases will be launched soon, probably around October. The blogger said: “For ordinary people, 5G is just a change in download speed.” At the same time, he also added: “Huawei’s 4G is actually 4G+, and the download speed is not much slower.” From the blogger’s picture It seems that the Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone case will have the 5G logo.

According to previous reports by IT House, the three 5G communication mobile phone cases of the Mate 50 series have entered the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. 50, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 RS Porsche design three.

For reference, the Huawei P50 Pro previously released by Huawei has successfully upgraded the mobile phone network from 4G to 5G through the embedded eSIM chip and 5G modem in the mobile phone case, and is also developed and produced by Shuyuan Technology. The official configuration data shows that the "5G communication shell" weighs about 52g, has a thickness of about 3.2mm, and is matched with light gray color and leather material.

