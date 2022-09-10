Home Business It is reported that Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone cases are coming, about October
Business

It is reported that Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone cases are coming, about October

by admin
It is reported that Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone cases are coming, about October

Original title: It is reported that Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone cases are coming, about October

IT House reported on September 10 that on September 6, Huawei released the Huawei Mate 50 series of mobile phones and many new products. Among them, Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro series are equipped with ultra-optical XMAGE images, ultra-reliable Kunlun glass, and pre-installed HarmonyOS 3.0 system. Although all Huawei Mate 50 series are 4G mobile phones, it has recently been reported that Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone cases are coming soon.

According to Weibo blogger @Factory Director Shi Guan revealed yesterday,Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone cases will be launched soon, probably around October. The blogger said: “For ordinary people, 5G is just a change in download speed.” At the same time, he also added: “Huawei’s 4G is actually 4G+, and the download speed is not much slower.” From the blogger’s picture It seems that the Huawei Mate 50 series 5G mobile phone case will have the 5G logo.

According to previous reports by IT House, the three 5G communication mobile phone cases of the Mate 50 series have entered the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. 50, Mate 50 Pro, Mate 50 RS Porsche design three.

For reference, the Huawei P50 Pro previously released by Huawei has successfully upgraded the mobile phone network from 4G to 5G through the embedded eSIM chip and 5G modem in the mobile phone case, and is also developed and produced by Shuyuan Technology. The official configuration data shows that the “5G communication shell” weighs about 52g, has a thickness of about 3.2mm, and is matched with light gray color and leather material.Return to Sohu, see more

See also  Official: Atletico Madrid defender N-Perez joins Udinese, it is reported that there is a 10 million euro buyback clause – yqqlm

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The Service Trade Fair has ended. Service trade...

IDC: From January to June 2022, the market...

Huawei Mate 50 series will have 5G! 5G...

iPhone 14 National Bank / Hong Kong and...

IDC: iPhone 14 is expected to consolidate Apple’s...

Lighting “face” and focusing on “lining”, moon cakes...

Piazza Affari stands out in Europe: Ftse Mib...

France: negative start of the quarter for the...

Buy with caution!China’s four major operators do not...

Auction Bot: 7 billion annually allocated stocks with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy