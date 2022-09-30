News on September 30, according to reports, a few days ago, it was learned through multiple sources that Tesla’s domestic models Model 3 (configuration|inquiry) and Model Y (configuration|inquiry) will undergo significant price reductions. The source said,Tesla’s main sales model in China, the Model Y, is expected to cut prices by up to 40,000 yuan, and eventually the starting price of the Model Y rear-wheel drive model may drop to 270,000 to 290,000 yuan.

It is worth mentioning that on September 16, Tesla has begun to “cut prices in disguise.” According to Tesla China Post, car owners who have picked up their cars from September 16 to September 30 can enjoy an insurance subsidy of 8,000 yuan if they choose to purchase insurance in the Tesla store, and the subsidy can be directly used for reduction or exemption car price. Later, the Tesla store salesperson responded, “We generally don’t do this kind of subsidy activity. This is a temporary activity to sprint delivery.” The store salesperson also said that the car was picked up on the 30th. You can enjoy a subsidy of 8,000 yuan, and the car price will be reduced when the final payment is delivered.

Tesla’s sales in China in the second quarter of this year fell from 310,000 in the first quarter to 254,700, a drop of 18%. In particular, the Model 3, the main model, sold 68,120 units nationwide from January to August this year, down 26.5% year-on-year.

As of the press release of IT Home, Tesla has not responded to this rumor.