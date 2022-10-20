It is reported that the production of the iPhone 14 Plus will be significantly reduced, with a reduction of about 40%; Musk confirmed that Tesla plans to build a lithium refinery in Texas丨Do Morning News

[It is reported that the production of the iPhone 14 Plus will be greatly reduced, and the order cut will reach about 40%]

According to reports, due to the lack of overall market for the iPhone 14 Plus model, Apple has decided to cut orders for the iPhone 14 Plus. Industry insiders said that they have indeed received news that the iPhone 14 Plus will significantly reduce production, and the order cut will reach about 40%, and other models will make up for the gap in total shipments.

[Fosun International: Plans to sell 60% equity of Nanjing Nangang Iron and Steel United for not more than 16 billion yuan]

On the evening of the 19th, Fosun International announced that Shagang Group and the company’s subsidiaries, Fosun Hi-Tech, Fosun Industrial Investment and Fosun Industrial Development signed a framework agreement on October 14. Shagang Group intends to acquire Nanjing Nangang Iron and Steel United Co., Ltd. 60% of the company’s equity, the intentional consideration of the potential sale does not exceed 16 billion yuan. Nanjing Nangang Iron and Steel United Co., Ltd. directly and indirectly holds 59.11% of the shares of Nangang. After the completion of the potential sale, Fosun Hi-Tech, Fosun Industrial Investment and Fosun Industrial Development will no longer hold any equity interest in Nanjing Nangang Iron & Steel United Co., Ltd.

[Musk confirms Tesla plans to build lithium refinery in Texas]

Tesla is moving forward with plans to build a lithium refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast, in response to analysts’ questions about progress on the latest 4680 battery technology, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on a conference call Wednesday. Gain more control over the EV battery supply chain. It was previously reported that Tesla had been considering the project for several months, but had previously considered at least one other location in Louisiana.

[Luo Yonghao will start broadcasting on Taobao Live, “Make a Friend” has settled in]

Luo Yonghao will be broadcast on Taobao Live on October 24th, and Make a Friend has also entered Taobao Live, and opened the “Make a Friend Carefully Selected Store” on Taobao. To make a friend, confirm to 36Kr that the news is true.

[Musk: Tesla’s market value may exceed that of Apple and Saudi Aramco combined]

Musk said Tesla has the potential to be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. It is expected that the growth rate of production in 2022 is expected to exceed 50%, and the growth rate of vehicle delivery will be less than 50%. Electricity problems in Germany will not affect production at the Berlin plant. The Cybertruck pickup is expected to go into production by the middle of next year. 50,000 Semi electric trucks are expected to be produced in 2024.

[U.S. diesel demand soars while stocks are only 25 days old]

According to a Bloomberg report on the 19th local time, the current demand for diesel in the United States has surged, and the United States has only 25 days of diesel supply, the lowest since 2008. Diesel is widely used for heating and trucking, and shortages could further push up prices, the report said.

[Musk: Excited about the acquisition of Twitter]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was excited about the Twitter acquisition, overpaying for Twitter but seeing longer-term potential.

[Musk: Tesla is working on a cheaper next-generation car platform]

Musk said the company could generate substantial revenue even if the U.S. economy falls into a deep recession in 2023; Tesla is working on a cheaper next-generation vehicle platform.

