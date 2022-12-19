Original title: It is reported that the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be delayed until mid-to-late February

IT House News on December 19th, the whistleblower @TheGalox_ revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be released in mid-to-late February. He added that the main reason for the delay in the release of the three phones is that Samsung has not yet been able to decide on the final pricing structure of the series.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra on February 9 this year, and they went on sale on February 25. However, previous news indicated that Samsung intends to launch the Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February and go on sale on February 17, one week ahead of each generation from S21 to S23.

IT House has reported that Samsung’s Device Experience (DX) department held a global business strategy meeting last Thursday, announcing a drastic change in its smartphone strategy starting next year to “focus on maximizing the Galaxy customer experience.” Avoid indulging in the dilemma of “reducing costs to strengthen profits”.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has entered the network of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the detailed configuration has been announced.

It is reported that,Samsung will launch exclusive 3.36GHz high-frequency version of Snapdragon 8 Gen2This processor is different from the ordinary TSMC version of Snapdragon 8 Gen2, it is produced by Samsung’s own foundry department, it seems that it is determined to touch TSMC.

The machine will use a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3088*1440p, a front-facing 12Mp selfie camera, and a rear-mounted four-camera, including a 2MP sensor (according to rumors, it should be 200MP), a 108Mp sensor, and 12Mp+12Mp Dual telephoto lenses that support 10X optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra seems to offer 8GB, 12GB memory, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage, built-in 5000mAh battery, comes with 25W charging head, body size is 163.4×78.1×8.9mm, and weighs 233g.

According to previous reports, the new Galaxy S23 series will provide at least three models of the Galaxy S23 Standard Edition, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, of which the Samsung Galaxy S23 Standard Edition and S23+ models will still only provide 8GB memory versions.

It is worth mentioning that the exterior renderings of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Standard Edition and S23 + have also been exposed online. Judging from the renderings, the two models basically continued the design of the previous generation, except that the frame of the camera module was removed and changed to an independent camera arrangement similar to the previous generation Ultra version.

In addition, information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has also been exposed many times. In terms of appearance, the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra basically continues the design of the previous generation. The biggest change is the increase in the width of the middle frame, which reduces the curved surface of the screen and will be closer to the micro-curved screen. In terms of imaging, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a rear 200-megapixel main camera, which can provide three modes of 12 million, 50 million and 200 million pixels. Samsung is also expected to use Qualcomm's ultrasonic 3D wide-area fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. See also Interpretation of car companies' 2021 financial reports: Xiaopeng's net profit is the bottom, Mercedes-Benz high-end cars are the most profitable – yqqlm In addition, some model photos were released last week, giving us an idea of ​​what Samsung's next-generation flagship might look like.

