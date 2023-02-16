Home Business It is reported that the Tencent XR team has been disbanded across the board. People familiar with the matter responded: They have not given up.
It is reported that the Tencent XR team has been disbanded across the board. People familiar with the matter responded: They have not given up.

It is reported that the Tencent XR team has been disbanded across the board. People familiar with the matter responded: They have not given up.

According to the latest news from 36 Krypton, several people familiar with the matter revealed that,On the afternoon of February 16, different departments of Tencent’s XR business line received notices from GM (general manager) and HR who were temporarily managed in batches.The company announced the cancellation of all XR positions.

More than 300 employees in the department will be given a two-month buffer period to look for internal water or external opportunities.

It is reported that Tencent’s XR department was established in June 2022. Ma Xiaoyi, Tencent’s senior vice president and actual operator of the game business, is the head of the department, and the actual operator is Shen Li, the head of Tencent’s game studio NExT Studios.

It was reported last month that part of Tencent’s XR business has been suspended, and the business leader Shen Li (known in the industry as “Uncle Li”) has resigned in November 2022.

Previously, the industry believed that Tencent established the XR department to prepare for the metaverse competition.

However, it should be noted that,According to sources close to Tencent, Tencent has not given up exploring XR and will still consider other development directions.

Since the end of last year, Meta, Microsoft, Kuaishou, Byte and many other companies have successively adjusted the organization or personnel of Metaverse and XR business to further improve business efficiency.

It is reported that the Tencent XR team has been disbanded across the board: it has been established for less than a year!

