According to today’s news, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will launch a foldable iPad in 2024. Then Ross Young and Mark Gurman refuted Guo Mingji’s remarks,There is currently no indication that Apple will launch a foldable iPad in 2024.

Ross Young also said,Apple will launch a foldable notebook MacBook as soon as 2025, with a screen size of 20.5 inches and a full-size on-screen keyboard.In the unfolded state, an external keyboard can be connected, which is Apple’s new product line.

For Apple, to realize the mass production and commercial use of folding screen notebooks, the first thing to solve is the problem of screen creases and service life.

in particular,Folding screens not only require flexible film covers, but also multiple precision components such as OCA films, polarizers, and touch films.Among them, the OCA film has the function of improving the display effect of the screen.

Considering that the folding screen needs to withstand nearly a hundred times of “bending and straightening” a day, this will affect the stability of the OCA film. If Apple does not handle it well, there will be problems such as creases and dead pixels.

In addition, although folding screen notebooks will bring some freshness to users, Apple must also consider solving the most important practical problem.