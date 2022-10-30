IT House reported on October 30 that Huawei has announced that the new folding screen mobile phone Huawei Pocket S will be released on November 2.
Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei Terminal, said in a blog post: This product is the result of our further exploration of technology and aesthetics, and will bring a better and younger new experience. According to official information, the new phone will adopt a vertical folding scheme and rich color schemes, and will target young people.
Previously, it was reported that Huawei Pocket S will use two processors, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G and Snapdragon 8+ 4G, and there is still no 5G. However, some netizens suspect that Huawei has never put two processors with such a large performance difference in the same model before.
Uncle @kanshan, a digital blogger and a Huawei sales agent, said that he had already got the Pocket S and released a new color scheme of the real phone. He also confirmed that the processor is the Snapdragon 778G 4G. It is said that Huawei Pocket S only provides two storage versions, namely 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.
In addition to this, digital blogger @王子百ishitong also said that Huawei Pocket S is indeed equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor, and the rumors about Snapdragon 8+ 4G have not yet been confirmed.
IT House learned that Huawei Pocket S has been listed on the Huawei JD self-operated store before and has begun to accept appointments. According to previously disclosed information, the biggest difference between Huawei Pocket S and P50 Pocket is the chip.
There is also news that the new opportunity will bring a variety of different color schemes, and at least 6 have been exposed.
It is worth mentioning that Huawei Pocket S removes the product prefix of "P50", or represents the adjustment of Huawei's product line. Huawei will have three product lines: P series, Mate series, and folding series.
