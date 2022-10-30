Home Business It is revealed that Huawei Pocket S will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 4G chip, but there are only two storage versions – yqqlm
Original title: Huawei Pocket S will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 4G chip, but only two storage versions

IT House reported on October 30 that Huawei has announced that the new folding screen mobile phone Huawei Pocket S will be released on November 2.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei Terminal, said in a blog post: This product is the result of our further exploration of technology and aesthetics, and will bring a better and younger new experience. According to official information, the new phone will adopt a vertical folding scheme and rich color schemes, and will target young people.

Previously, it was reported that Huawei Pocket S will use two processors, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G and Snapdragon 8+ 4G, and there is still no 5G. However, some netizens suspect that Huawei has never put two processors with such a large performance difference in the same model before.

Uncle @kanshan, a digital blogger and a Huawei sales agent, said that he had already got the Pocket S and released a new color scheme of the real phone. He also confirmed that the processor is the Snapdragon 778G 4G. It is said that Huawei Pocket S only provides two storage versions, namely 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

In addition to this, digital blogger @王子百ishitong also said that Huawei Pocket S is indeed equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor, and the rumors about Snapdragon 8+ 4G have not yet been confirmed.

IT House learned that Huawei Pocket S has been listed on the Huawei JD self-operated store before and has begun to accept appointments. According to previously disclosed information, the biggest difference between Huawei Pocket S and P50 Pocket is the chip.

See also  Huawei's investment in lithography machine company A-share concept stocks is here! _ Oriental Fortune Network

There is also news that the new opportunity will bring a variety of different color schemes, and at least 6 have been exposed.

It is worth mentioning that Huawei Pocket S removes the product prefix of “P50”, or represents the adjustment of Huawei’s product line. Huawei will have three product lines: P series, Mate series, and folding series.Return to Sohu, see more

