Recently, some netizens posted on the Internet to expose the problem of job refusal. According to the netizen, Previously, he worked for Xiaopeng due to a work transition period, but when he applied for a Tesla-related position, he was told that he would not accept former employees of Xiaopeng. This matter aroused heated discussion among netizens. Xiaopeng and Tesla have not responded to this news .

Many netizens said they encountered the same experience. Some netizens left a message saying: After holding the offer from Xiaopeng, he interviewed Tesla for delivery. .

There are also media reports that a netizen who claims to be a former Tesla salesman claimed that there is indeed a situation where former employees of Xiaopeng are not required, and employees of other brands Weilai and Jikr can be accepted.

In addition, it is worth noting that Xpeng Motors and Tesla have previously sued the court due to employee confidentiality issues.

On January 3, 2019, Cao Guangzhi, an engineer of Tesla’s Autopilot (autonomous driving system), resigned and then joined Xiaopeng Motors. In March of the same year, Tesla filed a lawsuit against Cao Guangzhi for allegedly stealing trade secrets related to the AP system.

Tesla sued Cao Guangzhi for uploading a copy of Tesla’s Autopilot source code to his personal iCloud account and personal electronic devices at the end of 2018, which contained about 300,000 code files, and then Cao Guangzhi shared the data with Xiaopeng car.

In 2021, the parties reached a settlement agreement in which Cao Guangzhi apologized to Tesla for his actions and resolved all claims made in the lawsuit. Cao Guangzhi admitted that he had transferred a zip file containing source code to his personal account, but he had deleted sensitive information before leaving and never handed it over to Xpeng Motors.

Before that, Tesla and Xiaopeng had already fought a lot of battles. Musk has teased Xiaopeng Motors on social platforms for stealing code from Tesla Autopilot and Apple.

He Xiaopeng, the founder of Xiaopeng, fought back and confronted Musk in the air, saying that Musk was “voicing with his ass”.