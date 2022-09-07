New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

With the upcoming fitness-focused Apple Watch Pro model set to be the star of the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup, Apple will reportedly offer customers a variety of new straps to suit extreme sports-themed larger equipment.

This isn’t the first time Apple has offered specific bands for Apple Watch models — the company already sells a variety of special bands for its Hermès line of smartwatches. Apple has also created unique sport-style bands for its Nike Edition models, although these bands are also compatible with other Apple Watch models.

While customers buying an Apple Watch Pro will also have a variety of straps to choose from, it’s unclear what form those straps will take. Gurman has previously said that straps made for older Apple Watches will be compatible, but not perfect, meaning the new straps will have an updated connection.

According to leaked design details for the Apple Watch Pro, a number of third-party protective cases have emerged, some of which appear to be offered as a unified case and strap combo. Again, it’s unknown if Apple will offer this unibody style, but it could be a rugged look favored by trail runners and hikers, “explorers.”

Gurman also said that the larger 49mm Pro model is expected to have “some very information-dense” watch faces, which will allow athletes to view a wider range of fitness and health metrics than other Apple Watch models.

In addition to the larger flat screen, the Apple Watch Pro will add new buttons with unknown functions on the left side of the display, while the digital crown and side buttons on the right will be more prominent in a new protruding case. Whether this is to make the controls easier to maneuver or make way for a larger internal battery is unclear.

IT Home was informed that,The Apple Watch Pro is expected to have a larger screen (expanded to 1.99 inches) and battery, use the S8 chip, and include a temperature sensor.This model will also feature a sturdy titanium casethe price is expected to be $ 900 to $ 1,000.

It is reported that Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 series at the “Super Preview” event on September 8. The series will include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus (or iPhone 14 Max), 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new lineup will mark the end of the road to the 5.4-inch “mini” form factor, which had previously only been released with two generations of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini.

Apple is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 8, the faster Apple Watch SE 2, and the new rugged Apple Watch Pro. According to Gurman, the AirPods Pro 2 are also expected to be released during the event.