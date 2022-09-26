Original title: iPhone 15 “Ultra” will replace “Pro Max” model and use USB-C interface

Not long ago, the new iPhone 14 series was officially launched. The iPhone 14 series released this time includes four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Two of the standard models have fewer upgrades, further widening the gap with the Pro models.

With the official release of the iPhone 14 series, there have been more leaks about the next-generation iPhone 15 series.

According to the current breaking information, the iPhone 15, which will be released next year, will be upgraded on the basis of the iPhone 14 series, and will continue to expand the differences between different versions.

Apple is preparing to replace its “Pro Max” model with a brand new iPhone 15 “Ultra” model next year, and introduce a USB-C port, according to a report by @phoenix.com today.

Apple has now used the “Ultra” name in the watch series, and the Apple Watch Ultra launched this year is the most powerful watch in the entire series. If next year’s iPhone 15 series also introduces the “Ultra” name, it means that the iPhone 15 Ultra model will be the strongest configuration in the iPhone 15 series. The information disclosed so far shows that this model will use the USB-C interface, and the fast charging speed is expected to be upgraded.

According to previous reports, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to be equipped with an A17 chip. Additionally, Apple is already working on 8K video recording support, but it's unclear if that's for all Pro lineups or just the iPhone 15 Ultra. Apple also expects to improve battery life by 3-4 hours on next year's iPhone lineup, especially on the top-end Ultra models. However, given that the iPhone 14 series has just been released, the actual specifications of the iPhone 15 series have yet to be confirmed. In addition to the iPhone, iPad and MacBook are also products that many users care about. According to previous revelations, Apple will hold a press conference in October this year to launch new products such as the new iPad and MacBook Pro. However, there are reports that Apple may cancel the October conference. Apple may decide to release the rest of its 2022 products, including the updated iPad Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, through a press release on its website rather than a digital event. According to previous revelations, the iPad Pro 2022 uses the M2 processor and adds MagSafe magnetic wireless charging and other functions.

