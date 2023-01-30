© Reuters. Asia’s top bankers reportedly hit with worst pay since financial crisis



Zhitong Finance APP has learned that, according to people familiar with the matter, top investment bankers at the largest Wall Street investment bank in Asia (excluding Japan) are experiencing their worst pay levels since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Total pay for managing directors at banks including Goldman Sachs (GS.US), Morgan Stanley (MS.US) and Bank of America (BAC.US) has fallen by an average of 40% to 50% in total pay, with senior directors, the person said. Compensation drops to $800,000 to $1.5 million for general managers and $600,000 to $1 million for the first year as managing director.

After a bumper year in 2021, star bankers are understood to be taking smaller pay cuts of 20% or less, with some still making around $2 million. Underperformers receive pay cuts of 60% to 70%, and many are excluded from bonus pools altogether. The figures reflect a general trend among top Wall Street investment banks in Asia, the people said. Compensation may vary for certain product groups and countries.

In addition, global investment banks have increased headcount amid a war for talent and high inflation over the past few years, even as they struggle to contain costs. While Asia has been its biggest growth market for years, layoffs have surged and strict bonus rules are expected to help further cuts.

Spokespeople for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America declined to comment.

While some banks are trying to close the pay gap among bankers rather than cut jobs as deals are likely to rebound in the second half of the year, more layoffs are likely in 2023, said one of the people familiar with the matter. Managing directors were hardest hit, with directors’ total compensation down about 30% to $400,000 to $600,000, while vice presidents were less vulnerable, down about 10% to 15% from last year.

In addition, Goldman Sachs pay cuts have been particularly pronounced this year, with the bank’s dividend payout hitting a record high last year and beating the market by 20%, said another person familiar with the matter. Wages have not fallen sharply for all, however.

National teams in Australia and South Korea, as well as teams in clean energy and mergers and acquisitions, performed better, the person said. Banks are also keen to retain high-performing new hires in anticipation of a rebound in deal numbers. For example, Citigroup (C.US) raised pay for junior investment bankers by 15%.