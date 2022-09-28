[The Epoch Times, September 28, 2022]On September 26, a WeChat chat record related to “The Bank of East Asia exploded” was circulated online. According to the news on the Internet, the bank “exploded in other financial products except deposits”, and investors from all over the country gathered at the bank in Shanghai that day to discuss.

On the 26th, a reporter from Lu Media’s “Securities China” went to the Shanghai branch of the Bank of East Asia (China) in Lujiazui, Shanghai, and found that vehicles maintaining order were parked nearby. Although the scene has returned to calm, there are still several people dragging luggage at the door. Box, claiming to be an out-of-town investor, was hanging around waiting for the bank’s docking vehicle.

“It has been pulled away before, and they came to pull us to negotiate with the leader of the bank.” The investor said. Immediately, investors got into the vehicle.

According to reports, many investors gathered this time because a trust wealth management product sold by the Bank of East Asia was overdue.

The video data and photos obtained by the reporter of the newspaper showed that at noon that day, many men, women and children with suitcases did gather in the lobby of the bank to negotiate with people with the bank’s work permit.

According to the description of the on-site investors, there are probably dozens of investors who went to Shanghai this time. In addition to local investors, there are also from Xi’an, Dalian, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Jiujiang and other places. This visit was mainly due to the fact that the wealth management products of the Minsheng Trust China Minsheng Tianfeng series and Zhixin series of different issues were overdue and could not be redeemed. They believed that the grassroots personnel of Bank of East Asia (China) appeared ” Improper risk control, negligent consignment sales, collective fraud”.

“Some of the principals that came today are between 30,000 and 500,000 yuan, and the highest in our local area is 10 million yuan.” Some investors opened their asset management service page on the bank and showed that it will be released in the second half of 2021. Purchased the products of “Zhongmin Tianfeng No. 8 No. 8” and “Zhixin No. 912 Preferred Overseas Bond No. 3 No. 2” sold by the bank.

However, whether it was May last year or March this year, the above-mentioned products were not redeemed. Investors said that they bought these two series of products out of their trust in the bank’s wealth management manager who had cooperated with them for many years. product.

On September 26, a WeChat group and individual netizens widely spread the news of the Bank of East Asia’s “explosion”, saying that the bank “exploded in other wealth management products except deposits.” On the afternoon of the same day, the Bank of East Asia (China) issued a statement saying that related online rumors such as “explosion of thunder” are purely false information, and reported the case.

On the same day, the Hong Kong stock market of Bank of East Asia closed at HK$9.44 per share, down 4.45%, with the latest market value of HK$25.38 billion.

Established in 1918, the Bank of East Asia is the largest Hong Kong-funded bank in Hong Kong. Its main business is to provide banking and related financial services, as well as business, corporate and investor services.

